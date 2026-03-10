electroCore to Participate at the 38th Annual Roth Conference

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference March 22-24 at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California. Joshua Lev, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the conference.

Investors attending this event who are interested in scheduling a meeting with management can do so by contacting their respective Roth representative, or by emailing investors@electrocore.com for more information.

About the Roth Capital Partners Conference

The Annual ROTH Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies, combining company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings. The format provides investors with the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors. Roth’s award-winning Research Team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“electroCore” or the “Company”) is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products to treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology are gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation, or nVNS, and the Quell® Fibromyalgia. Additionally, the Company commercializes its handheld and personal use Trvuaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

