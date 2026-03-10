Red Rover Unveils Records: A Modern K-12 HCM Solution for Managing HR Data Efficiently

EXTON, Pa., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Rover, the fastest-growing provider of modern human capital management solutions for K-12 education, today introduced Records, a modern HCM offering designed to empower school districts to capture, track, and retain employment data efficiently. Purpose-built for K-12 HR administrators, Records is the newest solution available within Red Rover’s K-12 HCM platform, which is designed to help HR and administrators take a holistic approach to workforce management, empowering them to attract, retain, and develop the best educator talent to foster an exceptional, consistent learning experience for all students. Records is available today and collaborates seamlessly with Red Rover's existing solutions, including Absence Management, Time Tracking, Hiring, and Professional Development Management to streamline administrative processes and support the entire employee journey.

“Today’s K-12 school districts face increasing demands for efficient HR processes that streamline workflows for managing employee data, while remaining compliant with regulations that vary by district and state,” said Dani O'Shaughnessy, Co-founder and CEO of Red Rover. “With Records, we're not just offering a tool, we're creating a dynamic, supportive environment that acts as a centralized hub for all HR-related data. This modern, intuitive solution delivers a smooth journey for every employee – connecting and supporting individuals throughout their entire lifecycle within the district - ensuring they have the resources and information they need to thrive at every stage of their career.”

Managing employee data in K-12 districts is no small feat. Administrators often face numerous challenges, from navigating complex compliance regulations to ensuring accurate and timely data management across various HR functions. The burdens of handling paperwork, maintaining licensure, and overseeing the onboarding and offboarding processes can overwhelm even the most dedicated HR teams. Red Rover’s Records addresses these common challenges with an automated, integrated approach to significantly reduce administrative overhead while supporting regulatory requirements, allowing districts to focus more on their educational mission.

Key features and benefits of Records include:

Centralized Employee Records: Benefit from a single source of truth for all employee data, from hiring through placement and termination, allowing HR administrators to easily access and manage vital information at a moment’s notice.

Intuitive Custom Forms & Workflows: Create and assign custom forms and fields tailored to HR leader preferences, facilitating efficient data collection and standardized workflows that streamline internal review and approval processes. Additionally, the ability to upload PDF and Word documents integrates essential documentation directly into the workflow. This enhances accessibility and ensures all relevant information is readily available for review, further accelerating decision-making and approval times.

Robust Document Management: Upload and organize documents by category that enforce a digitized approach and centralizes important files related to each employee, ensuring easy and secure access.

Compliance & Reporting: Monitor and enforce compliance with HR policies through standardized forms and workflows, which simplifies adherence to state and local regulations. Licensure tracking capabilities ensure all certifications and licenses are up to date, further enhancing compliance efforts and mitigating potential legal risks.

Rapid Time-to-Value: Create forms and map out workflows that result in immediate improvements in HR operations across the district.

Unmatched Integration: Gain a cohesive experience with deep native connections to existing Red Rover systems, eliminating the need for fragmented solutions that often arise from acquisitions and legacy systems.

Flexible Customization: Easily tailor forms and workflows to meet the specific district requirements while maintaining operational efficiency. This includes the option to create custom fields for employee records or positions to gather specific data, along with the ability to import and generate reports based on these custom fields.





“By using Red Rover Records, we’ve eliminated paper forms, Google Forms, and JotForms by centralizing everything into one streamlined system,” said Craig Waldvogel, Director of Operations, Albany Area Schools - ISD 745. “Even processes like Type III vehicle DOT health cards are now fully digital, saving us a significant amount of time and creating greater efficiency for district team members.”

Evolving to Meet HR District Needs

Every technology investment Red Rover makes within its K-12 HCM platform is made through the lens of the customers they serve – HR leaders and administrators in K-12 districts. Features and functions are prioritized and delivered based on the feedback received by actively listening, learning, and addressing their most pressing needs and supporting the future of education administration. The launch of Records is no exception and marks the beginning of an ongoing evolution in its capabilities, driven by the needs of customers. Looking ahead, Red Rover will roll out new features for Records, including robust and intuitive contract management capabilities, advanced logic for workflows to bolster automation and reduce manual processes, analytics for data-driven decision-making. Additionally, Records will include enhanced compliance tracking tools, and even more employee self-service capabilities that will allow employees to fill out forms and request changes to their records, fostering greater engagement and autonomy in HR processes.

“We believe every K-12 district should be able to foster an exceptional learning environment for all students without being held back by inefficient HR and business operations processes,” added O'Shaughnessy. “That’s why we build our integrated solutions from the ground up, based on customer feedback, and with an eye on continued innovation. By continuously enhancing our K-12 HCM platform, we’re empowering districts to create seamless connections between HR teams, administrators, and teachers.”

Additional Resources

Read our blog here.

To learn more about Red Rover Records go here.

Read Records product data sheet here.

Learn more about Red Rover’s K-12 Modern Human Capital Management platform here.

Discover how Red Rover’s K-12 HCM platform sets the company apart from other education technology solutions here.





About Red Rover

Red Rover empowers every classroom with the best educators every day with a modern human capital management platform purpose built for K-12 districts to cultivate thriving school communities. Rooted in the mission to simplify everyday tasks of education professionals, and guided by the belief that schools deserve better, Red Rover’s intuitive tools connect data with people-first experiences to drive success across schools and districts.

The Red Rover platform delivers a unified approach to HR and human capital management, connecting the employee lifecycle across absence management, time tracking, hiring, and professional development management. District leaders benefit from real-time visibility, time-saving automation, and workflows tailored to support the actual operations of schools – all within the only fully integrated solution built for K-12. Over 1,800 school districts nationwide are using Red Rover’s modern solutions to build thriving communities by supporting the people who make schools work. Ready to come on over? Visit www.redroverk12.com or follow Red Rover on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lisa Williams

lwilliams@redroverk12.com