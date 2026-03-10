DP World's Port Saint John Terminal Drives 29% Container Volume Growth in 2025

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World set a record 29.4% year-over-year increase in container volumes at its Port Saint John Container Terminal in 2025, handling 239,364 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up from 184,879 TEUs in 2024.

The milestone marks a pivotal moment for Atlantic Canada’s fastest-growing container gateway and reflects the full operational ramp-up of the CAD$247 million West Side Modernization project — a multi-year transformation that has reshaped the terminal’s capacity, productivity, and global connectivity at Port Saint John.

Since 2021, container throughput at Saint John has grown by 175.2%, rising from 86,949 TEUs to 239,364 TEUs in 2025. The sustained growth underscores the terminal’s emergence as a competitive and reliable alternative gateway for Canadian importers and exporters seeking resilient supply chain options.

Transformation Driving Measurable Results

Completed in January 2026, the West Side Modernization project — supported by investments from the Government of Canada, the Government of New Brunswick, and DP World — delivered structural enhancements designed to unlock long-term growth, including:

A deeper berth and expanded quay wall capable of accommodating larger, next-generation vessels

Increased yard capacity supported by modernized container-handling equipment

Upgraded gate and intermodal infrastructure to streamline cargo flows

Enhanced vessel productivity and improved turnaround times

These upgrades have enabled the terminal to accommodate larger vessels and higher cargo volumes while improving schedule reliability and strengthening overall supply chain performance across Canada and the U.S. Northeast.

Expanded Transatlantic Connectivity Through Gemini AL3

Volume growth in 2025 was further supported by strengthened service offerings, including the launch of the Gemini AL3 service, which provides direct connectivity between Saint John and Northern Europe.

The Gemini Cooperation partnership between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd improves schedule reliability and increases service flexibility, reinforcing Saint John’s role as a strategic Atlantic gateway linking Canadian businesses to key European markets.

Combined with robust inland connections – including CN, CPKC, and CSX via New Brunswick Southern Railway – the terminal offers seamless intermodal access to major manufacturing, retail, and consumer markets across Central Canada and the U.S. Midwest and Northeast.

A Stronger Gateway for Canada’s Supply Chain

Craig Bell Estabrooks, President and CEO of Port Saint John, said: “2025 was a defining year for our container sector. The collective efforts of DP World, supply chain and marine partners, and waterfront workers make Port Saint John a port of choice for global trade.”

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Achieving a nearly 30% increase in volume year over year reflects the strength of our operations and the confidence customers have in this gateway. We will continue investing in infrastructure, service reliability, and workforce capacity to further strengthen Saint John’s role in Canada’s supply chain — ensuring importers and exporters across the country have resilient, competitive access to global markets.”

Positioned for Continued Growth

DP World has operated the Saint John container terminal since 2017 and continues to invest in workforce development, equipment modernization, and operational excellence.

With its transformation complete, expanded transatlantic services in place, and strong intermodal connectivity across North America, DP World’s Port Saint John terminal is well positioned to support long-term trade growth and deliver sustained economic growth to New Brunswick and the broader Canadian economy.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:



Melina Vissat

Head of Communications

melina.vissat@dpworld.com

(+1) 704-605-6159

Follow DP World on:

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/DP_World

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW