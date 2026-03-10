Fabletics Debuts First-Ever Denim Collection

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics, the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand, today unveiled its first-ever denim collection . True to the brand’s ethos, the collection is grounded in delivering perfect fit, next-level comfort and effortless style to create incredible premium denim at a great value that consumers will want to wear again and again.

“Our approach to denim reflects years of listening to our customers and understanding how they move through their day and the qualities that matter most to them in their clothes,” said Kelli Dugan, Chief Merchandising & Design Officer, Fabletics. “More than 1 million of our VIP members told us they wanted denim from Fabletics, and with this collection, we’ve made very intentional decisions surrounding fit, silhouette, fabric and style to deliver exactly what they know and love about Fabletics, reimagined in classic denim.”

To perfect its first denim drop, Fabletics partnered with leading denim expert Benjamin Talley Smith to combine the brand’s expertise in fashion, fit and comfort with Talley Smith’s unmatched knowledge of denim. From pocket placement and fabric weight, to wash, thread color, and custom branded shanks and rivets, no detail was spared in perfecting these jeans for the ultimate fit, comfort and style. Designed for everyone and every body, Fabletics’ denim collection is available for both women and men, and features eleven distinctive styles, three levels of stretch, seven unique washes, three inseam lengths and ranges in sizes 23-35 (for women) and 29-44 (for men).

“Denim is one of those fabrics where every detail matters, and I’ve spent my career focused on getting it right,” said Benjamin Talley Smith, leading denim expert. “What makes this collection with Fabletics special is the level of quality and style we were able to deliver at this price point—it’s something you don’t usually see. We also put a huge amount of work into fit testing across the full-size range. Instead of simply scaling one pattern up and down, Fabletics is the first brand I've ever worked with to tailor every piece in the collection individually so that it delivers the best possible fit for every size and every body.”

Taking everything the brand knows about crafting the best fit in order to complement one’s best assets, Fabletics thoughtfully designed each women’s style to make women look and feel their best—from specially designed pockets that visually lift her backside to hidden inner tummy panels that sculpt and smooth for that added boost of confidence. For men, Fabletics engineered premium denim that combines ultimate comfort, polished style and durability to create a versatile, wear-anywhere essential that will become his new go-to jean.

Available Fabletics denim styles include:

Women’s

High Rise Wide Leg Jean

High Rise Straight Jean

High Rise Skinny Jean

Mid Rise Baggy Jean

Denim Mini Skirt

Relaxed Denim Jacket

Men’s

The Slim Fit Jean

The Straight Leg Jean

The Baggy Jean

The Baggy Utility Jean

The Trucker Jacket





The denim collection ranges from $79.95-$119.95 for Fabletics VIP members and $109.95-$174.95 for non-members, offering consumers premium denim at a great value.

The debut of denim marks yet another exciting category expansion in Fabletics’ successful history of innovation, including the launch of Fabletics Men in 2020 and Fabletics Scrubs in 2023, as the brand continues to evolve to meet the needs of its consumers.

Fabletics’ denim debuts online and in select stores beginning March 12, 2026. To celebrate the launch, Fabletics will hold special events at its West Coast (Century City) and New York (Flatiron) Flagship stores on Saturday, March 14. Attendees can be among the first to try on the new Fabletics denim and enjoy special in-store experiences including free embroidery, tasty bites and limited-edition swag (while supplies last).

For more information, visit www.Fabletics.com and follow @Fabletics and @FableticsMen on social media.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life—championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at 120 state-of-the-art retail stores.

