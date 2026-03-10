Nominations Now Open for PerfectServe’s Sixth Annual Nurses of Note Awards Program

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerfectServe®, a leading healthcare technology company specializing in unified clinical communication and provider scheduling solutions, today announced that nominations are now open for the sixth annual Nurses of Note awards program. Submissions will be accepted through April 10, and winners will be announced on May 12 to coincide with National Nurses Week.

The program has recognized over 500 nurses since its inception in 2021, representing a multitude of care settings and nursing roles.

“There’s nothing nearer and dearer to my heart than celebrating nurses,” said PerfectServe Chief Customer Officer & Chief Clinical Officer Kelly Conklin. “Far too often, their work is either unseen or undervalued, and as someone who spent 20 years at the bedside, I know what a tremendous impact a good nurse can have on a patient who might be going through one of the most challenging periods in their life. Nurses of Note gives us a chance to bring these stories to the forefront in a joyful way.”

The theme for the 2026 program is nurse leadership, with awards being broken into four specific categories to capture some of the unique ways nurses can impact patient care, clinical workflows, and team culture:

The Clinical Innovation & Impact Award will recognize a nurse who drives meaningful improvements in clinical practice, technology, or care delivery, turning innovative ideas into tangible impact for patients, teams, or their organization.

will recognize a nurse who drives meaningful improvements in clinical practice, technology, or care delivery, turning innovative ideas into tangible impact for patients, teams, or their organization. The Care Team Communication Award will honor a nurse who strengthens care team communication and workflows across their team or department(s), helping colleagues work together more efficiently and collaboratively

will honor a nurse who strengthens care team communication and workflows across their team or department(s), helping colleagues work together more efficiently and collaboratively The Excellence in Patient-Centered Care Award will acknowledge a nurse who leads by example in providing exceptional, patient-centered care while inspiring colleagues and influencing practices or standards within their organization.

will acknowledge a nurse who leads by example in providing exceptional, patient-centered care while inspiring colleagues and influencing practices or standards within their organization. The Culture & Retention Award will celebrate a nurse who fosters a positive team culture through mentorship, support, and advocacy, helping colleagues thrive and contributing to engagement and long-term retention.

A grand prize winner will be selected for each of the four categories. Winners will receive prizes including a gift card, additional cash to invest in their team, and they’ll also be featured in detailed profiles on the PerfectServe blog, which will be highlighted across the company’s social media channels.

Kyle Pingleton, the recipient of the 2025 Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award who serves as Director of Quality Management at Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Broken Arrow in Broken Arrow, OK, said the Nurses of Note recognition was a career highlight: “Receiving this award from PerfectServe, including an on-site visit from one of their leaders that allowed me to celebrate with my whole team, was a reminder that the world is a better place when you bring a little positive energy. Nurses move mountains every day, and I wish we could do so much more to recognize their contributions. I appreciate PerfectServe’s consistent efforts to bring their work to light, and I look forward to reading about this year’s winners!”

To learn more about the program or submit a nomination, visit PerfectServe.com.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has over 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

PerfectServe Contact:

Matt Kothe | Director, Corporate Marketing

865.776.9824

mkothe@perfectserve.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92f6999a-174c-4f40-b79c-5eef0f84d2c4