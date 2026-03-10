Global Mofy Integrates OpenClaw AI Agent Framework into Core Production Pipeline, Powering Its AI-Driven Content Production Strategy

BEIJING, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets, today announced that it has completed the deployment and integration of the open-source AI agent framework OpenClaw into its internal core content production workflows. This implementation marks an important step forward in the Company’s AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) production infrastructure and lays a technological foundation for its next phase of AI-driven content production strategy.

As generative AI evolves from standalone tools toward integrated production systems, demand for more automated and scalable content creation capabilities continues to grow across the digital content industry. Global Mofy stated that the deployment of OpenClaw is primarily intended to enhance internal production efficiency by integrating key processes such as script parsing, multimodal interface orchestration, format conversion, and automated content processing. By streamlining these functions, the system reduces operational friction caused by switching between different tools and enables a more cohesive and efficient production pipeline. The Company emphasized that the AI agent system is currently designed to support internal content production operations and is not intended to be offered externally as a standalone AI agent solution.

The intelligent agent engine has already been deployed across several internal use cases. In content production, the system can automatically generate storyboards based on planning inputs and invoke multimodal APIs to process and assemble digital assets, improving efficiency from concept to final output. This capability supports scalable production across a broad range of digital content projects, including film and television visual effects, digital cultural tourism experiences, XR applications, advertising, and gaming content. In addition, the system continuously monitors trending topics across online platforms to generate data-driven topic recommendations, enabling creative teams to respond more quickly to evolving audience interests. Meanwhile, to manage the growing volume of AIGC-generated materials, the system organizes content through tagging and structured data management to build a searchable content database. This database operates in coordination with the Company’s existing 3D digital asset library, gradually forming a reusable content resource pool and further strengthening the assetization of digital content production.

Given that content development involves significant volumes of proprietary creative materials and intellectual property, Global Mofy has adopted an enterprise-grade cloud sandbox architecture in deploying OpenClaw. This configuration ensures strict isolation between the AI agent operating environment and the Company’s core databases, enhancing the security and compliance of content data while maintaining strong system performance.

Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Mofy, commented, “AI technology is evolving from ‘Chat’ to ‘Work.’ Deploying OpenClaw represents an important step in strengthening our AI-driven content production capabilities. By automating complex cross-tool execution processes, we aim to allow creators to focus more on creativity, aesthetics, and storytelling. As our internal AIGC production pipeline continues to mature, we are also advancing the next phase of our strategy to explore how more sophisticated AI-driven content production capabilities can empower a broader digital content ecosystem.”

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 150,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com