National Advertising Division Finds RedPocket Pricing Claim Supported; Recommends “Unlimited” and Coverage Claims be Modified or Discontinued

New York, NY, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by Mint Mobile, LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that RedPocket, Inc. had a reasonable basis for its “no price increases ever” claim. However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that RedPocket modify or discontinue certain “unlimited” claims, claims regarding coverage on three major 5G networks, and certain comparative claims.

Mint Mobile and RedPocket compete in the mobile wireless services market. NAD considered whether RedPocket’s advertising conveyed unsupported messages regarding its “unlimited” claims, claims customers could get simultaneous coverage on three major 5G networks, its “2-Minute Customer Care” claim, price stability claims, and certain comparative claims.

Price Increases

NAD determined that RedPocket’s “no price increases ever” claim was supported finding that the claim reasonably conveys that existing customers will not experience an increase to their monthly plan price after enrollment, and that the record substantiated that practice.

Unlimited Data Claims

Mint Mobile challenged RedPocket’s claims that certain wireless plans are “unlimited” or offered “unlimited talk, text, and data.”

NAD concluded that RedPocket’s unlimited data claims were unsupported because customer data speeds are reduced under certain plans after consumers reach their relevant 5G cap and there was no evidence in the record that consumers who reach this cap could continue to engage in typical online activities consistent with reasonable consumer expectations at the lower throttled speeds.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that RedPocket discontinue the challenged claims or modify them to clearly and conspicuously communicate, in the main claim, that high-speed data is capped under certain plans and that data speeds are reduced to 512 kbps once the cap is reached.

Coverage on 3 Major 5G Networks

NAD reviewed claims that consumers “get coverage on 3 major 5G networks” and are offered “3 Major 5G networks for ultimate coverage.”

Because RedPocket offers only the choice of coverage on one of the three major 5G networks and does not provide simultaneous access, NAD recommended that RedPocket discontinue the challenged “3 major networks” claims.

Nothing in this decision prevents RedPocket from truthfully touting that customers are offered a choice of coverage on one of the three major 5G networks or any associated benefits that choice provides.

2-Minute Customer Care

NAD found that RedPocket’s “2-Minute Customer Care” claims conveyed either a general expectation of responsiveness or a guaranteed level of responsiveness depending on the context. NAD determined that average response times was insufficient to support the broader and stronger promise conveyed by the claims. Therefore, NAD recommended that RedPocket modify its “2-Minute Customer Care claim to clearly communicate in the main claim that it’s “2-Minute Customer Care” is based on average response times.

Comparative Claims

NAD reviewed comparative messages suggesting that, unlike RedPocket, competing wireless service providers did not offer price stability or responsive customer care. NAD concluded that RedPocket’s comparative advertising claims were unsupported and recommended they be discontinued. While RedPocket provided support for some of its monadic claims, the record did not establish that competitors categorically lacked similar pricing or customer care practices.

During the proceeding, RedPocket voluntarily and permanently discontinued challenged claims that it offered “Unlimited 5G.” NAD did not review those claims on the merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended their discontinuance and RedPocket agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, RedPocket said although it “respectfully disagrees with certain of NAD’s findings,” it “will comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

