DCS Secures $95M Contract to Support Air Force Research Laboratory

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation has been awarded the Assessment of Sensing-Autonomy Sensor Exploitation Technologies (ASSET) contract in support of the Air Force Research Laboratory, Multi-Domain Sensing Autonomy Division (AFRL/RYA). This $95M award is a follow-on to the Mission Effects Analysis of Multi-Domain Sensing (MEAMS) contract currently performed by DCS.

Under ASSET, DCS will assist in providing the Air Force comprehensive tools to model, analyze, assess, and predict mission-level effects based on sensor performance obtained empirically or through modeling, simulation, and analysis across multiple domains to include air, ground, space, and cyber.

“We are proud to be selected to continue our highly specialized support to AFRL,” commented Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and CEO. “We are looking forward to building upon the enhanced capabilities and efforts of the MEAMS contract with our partners at AFRL/RYAA.”

