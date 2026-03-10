APPlife Digital Solutions to Host Virtual Update Featuring Sugar Auto Parts Platform Breakthrough

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: ALDS) ("APPlife" or "the Company"), a business incubator and portfolio manager specializing in e-commerce and marketplace solutions, today announced its subsidiary, Sugar Auto Parts, will host a virtual investor presentation providing an update on the platform and recent technological developments.

The live presentation will take place Wednesday, March 11th,2026, at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time and will provide investors, shareholders, and members of the public with an update on the Company’s development progress, strategic initiatives, and upcoming milestones.

During the event, Sugar Auto Parts management will discuss the Company’s current operational status, recent developments, and key progress across its technology platform. The presentation will also include the unveiling of a significant technological breakthrough that represents a major milestone for the Company.

Management believes this development has the potential to support the long-term growth of the Sugar Auto Parts platform and further expand the Company’s addressable market opportunity.

“We are excited to share important progress with our investors and the broader market,” said CEO, Michael Hill. “The upcoming presentation will highlight both the operational momentum of the platform and an important technology milestone that we believe strengthens the long-term potential of the Sugar marketplace.”

Investor Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, March 11th, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Location: Live Online Presentation

Registration / Access Link: https://streamyard.com/5fh5dfukh7

Participants are encouraged to register in advance. A replay may be made available following the presentation.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in Santa Barbara, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and marketplace solutions. The Company creates, invests, and builds ecommerce and marketplace solutions for buyers and sellers. Through its portfolio companies, APPlife develops solutions to provide buyers with the best buying experiences and sellers with the best-selling experiences possible. Current projects include: LiftKits4Less, an e-commerce platform and the largest online seller of Suspension Lift Systems. Sugar Auto Parts, the first automotive-specific multi-seller online marketplace. For more information, visit www.applifedig.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies, and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.