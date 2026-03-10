LiTime Introduces LiHeat™, the Industry-First Dual-Mode Self-Heating Technology for Lithium Battery Charging in Cold Weather

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium batteries don’t like the cold. When temperatures drop below freezing, most lithium batteries stop charging to protect their internal cells — a long-standing challenge for RV owners, off-grid solar users, outdoor explorers, and ice fishing enthusiasts operating in winter conditions.

LiTime, an innovator in LiFePO 4 energy storage systems, says it has developed a way around that limitation.

The company has unveiled LiHeat™, a patented dual-mode self-heating technology designed to help lithium batteries reach safe charging temperatures faster and operate more reliably in freezing environments.

From Passive Heating to Intelligent Thermal Management

Traditional self-heating lithium battery designs typically rely on a single heating method known as plug-in heating, where an external charger powers the heating element until the battery reaches a safe charging temperature.

LiHeat™ adds a second capability: self-powered heating. In cold environments, the battery can use its own stored energy to warm the cells before connecting to an external charger. As a result, charging can begin immediately once the charger is connected, instead of waiting for the battery to heat up.

The system also supports automatic mode switching. If self-heating alone cannot bring the battery to the required temperature, LiHeat™ automatically transitions to plug-in heating, using external power to continue warming the cells until safe charging conditions are reached.

Together, these two modes transform conventional heating from a passive process into a more intelligent and flexible thermal management system — particularly for cold-weather lithium battery applications.





Pre-Heating Before Charging Saves Time — and Solar Energy

Through the LiTime Bluetooth app, users can remotely activate the self-heating function when ambient temperatures are above -20°C and the battery’s state of charge is above 20%. This allows the battery to warm up in advance, enabling charging to start immediately once a power source is connected.

The feature can be particularly valuable in winter solar applications. On cold mornings when solar panels begin generating power, batteries equipped with LiHeat™ can reach a chargeable state faster, helping ensure that solar energy is captured instead of lost due to temperature restrictions.

Expanding Across LiTime’s Product Line

LiTime has begun integrating LiHeat™ technology into several lithium battery models in its self-heating battery lineup, including:

12V 100Ah Group24 Self-Heating Battery

12V 165Ah Self-Heating Battery

12V 320Ah Mini Self-Heating Battery

24V 230Ah Self-Heating Battery

These products are ideal for cold-weather uses such as winter RV camping, off-grid solar systems, ice fishing gear, and outdoor expeditions in extreme conditions, delivering reliable power in low temperatures.

The company says additional LiHeat™ batteries with more voltage and capacity options are planned. All models include Bluetooth-enabled BMS systems that allow users to monitor temperature, adjust heating modes, and manage battery settings through the LiTime app.





As energy storage systems increasingly move into outdoor, high-latitude, and extreme-climate applications, the demand for batteries for cold-weather operation continues to grow.

LiTime says LiHeat™ represents a step forward in battery thermal management, designed to deliver dependable charging and stable performance even in sub-zero environments.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use—energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: https://www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

