CallTower Expands Microsoft Teams Phone Capabilities with Operator Connect Configuration for Dynamics 365

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions, is proud to announce its ability to configure CallTower Operator Connect numbers within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for seamless integration and enhanced efficiency. This new capability empowers businesses to seamlessly integrate their telephony systems with Dynamics 365, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency.

This integration allows organizations to route inbound PSTN calls from CallTower Operator Connect numbers directly into Dynamics 365 workstreams. By leveraging CallTower’s robust MSFT Operator Connect solution, businesses can streamline their communication infrastructure, reduce complexity, and improve the customer experience within the Dynamics 365 environment.

“CallTower is thrilled to be among the first to offer this capability,” said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower. “This isn’t just about connecting phone numbers; it’s about empowering businesses to create a unified communication strategy that drives efficiency and enhances customer interactions. We’re proud to lead the way in simplifying telephony for our customers.”

Key Benefits of the Integration

Professional Configuration : Assign and sync CallTower Operator Connect numbers with Dynamics 365 workstreams.

: Assign and sync CallTower Operator Connect numbers with Dynamics 365 workstreams. Enhanced Efficiency : Eliminate the need for separate telephony systems, reducing operational overhead.

: Eliminate the need for separate telephony systems, reducing operational overhead. Improved Customer Experience: Enable agents to manage calls directly within Dynamics 365, ensuring faster response times and better service.

The process includes setting up a Teams resource account, assigning a CallTower Operator Connect number, and seamlessly syncing it with Dynamics 365. Once configured, businesses can efficiently route calls directly to agents through Dynamics 365’s voice channel, ensuring a streamlined and effective call-handling experience.

This innovative capability is now available to CallTower customers worldwide. To learn more about configuring CallTower Operator Connect numbers in Dynamics 365, visit CallTower’s Solutions Center.

About CallTower

CallTower is a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications, empowering businesses to connect and collaborate seamlessly since 2002. Offering advanced solutions like Microsoft Teams Operator Connect, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact centers, CallTower delivers reliable, tailored connectivity for enterprises worldwide. With the 2025 acquisition of Inoria, a trusted contact center expert, CallTower has amplified its CCaaS and CX capabilities, driving innovation with Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria provide actionable insights and cutting-edge solutions to transform business communications and customer experiences.

With a vision for innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, driving success for businesses worldwide.

For media inquiries or questions, please contact marketing@calltower.com.