CallTower Achieves Microsoft Support Services Designation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in cloud-based communications solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Microsoft Support Services designation, a recognition that highlights the company’s demonstrated excellence in delivering high-quality support to Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) customers globally across Microsoft products and solutions.

The Microsoft Support Services designation is awarded to partners who have established a consistent track record of providing reliable, expert-led support experiences that help customers successfully adopt, manage, and optimize their Microsoft environments. For CallTower, this recognition affirms the company’s long-standing commitment to customer success and operational excellence across the Microsoft environment.

“This achievement speaks directly to the dedication of our support and engineering teams and their focus on customer success,” said CallTower Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. “Earning the Support Services designation validates the trust our customers and partners place in us and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional support across the Microsoft ecosystem.”

Beyond recognizing technical and support excellence, the Support Services designation further deepens CallTower’s relationship with Microsoft. It reflects a shared commitment between the two organizations to quality, accountability, and delivering measurable customer outcomes, while reinforcing CallTower’s role as a trusted Microsoft partner within the AI Cloud Partner Program.

For customers, this designation provides added assurance that CallTower meets Microsoft’s rigorous standards for service quality and support delivery in addition to signaling CallTower’s ability to support complex Microsoft environments with expertise, responsiveness, and a customer-first approach, helping organizations maximize the value of their cloud and collaboration investments.

About CallTower

Since 2002, CallTower has been at the forefront of transforming global communication, emerging as a leader in enterprise-class cloud communication, collaboration, and CX solutions. We empower businesses with cutting-edge technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-driven contact center solutions, including Webex Contact Center, Five9, and Genesys.

Our expertise in contact center solutions enhances CCaaS and CX capabilities, delivering personalized optimization, conversational AI, and advanced analytics to elevate customer experiences and accelerate digital transformation.

Driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to redefine how businesses connect, collaborate, and thrive on a global scale.