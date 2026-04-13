CallTower Expands Channel Leadership with Two Key Director Appointments

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in cloud-based communications solutions, announced today the appointment of Kelsey Kimball and Patrick Cupp as Directors of Partner Alliances. These strategic hires strengthen the company's commitment to expanding its partner ecosystem and delivering managed cloud communications solutions to businesses worldwide.

Kelsey Kimball brings over 10 years of experience in business communications and collaboration technology, with a focus on building strong, lasting partnerships. As Director of Partner Alliances at CallTower, she works closely with partners to grow business and turn ideas into action. She brings a confident, straightforward approach to her work, sharing 'I’m genuinely excited to join the CallTower family ready to build meaningful partnerships, create impact, and have a little fun along the way.'"

Patrick Cupp has been in the communication industry for over 20 years and delivers a host of experience in the channel. When asked about joining the CallTower team, Patrick expressed that he “literally could not be any happier in being at CallTower,” citing the exciting growth opportunities and company culture as highlights.

Kimball and Cupp bring extensive industry experience to their new roles at CallTower. They will focus on driving channel growth, enabling partners, and supporting the delivery of unified communications, contact center, and artificial intelligence solutions to mid-sized and enterprise organizations.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Kelsey and Patrick to the CallTower team," said Bryan Green, Senior Director of Global Alliances. "Their combined expertise and proven track records in building strong partner relationships will be instrumental as we scale our channel programs and deliver exceptional value to our partner community."

With the recent strategic investment by Court Square Capital Partners, CallTower is part of a pivotal partnership that fuels innovation and expands their global leadership in managed cloud communications, providing the resources needed to accelerate growth and expand distribution channels.

About CallTower

Since 2002, CallTower has been at the forefront of transforming global communication, emerging as a leader in enterprise-class cloud communication, collaboration, and CX solutions. We empower businesses with cutting-edge technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-driven contact center solutions, including Webex Contact Center, Five9, and Genesys.

Our expertise in contact center solutions enhances CCaaS and CX capabilities, delivering personalized optimization, conversational AI, and advanced analytics to elevate customer experiences and accelerate digital transformation.

Driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to redefine how businesses connect, collaborate, and thrive on a global scale.