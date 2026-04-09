CallTower Introduces Voice Spam Blocking Solution to Enhance Enterprise Voice Security

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower today announced the launch of its enterprise-grade Voice Spam Blocking solution, powered by Mutare, as organizations face a sharp rise in sophisticated voice-based cyber threats. From AI-generated voice scams to large-scale robocall campaigns, attackers are increasingly targeting business voice channels—turning what was once a trusted communication method into a growing security vulnerability.

Unlike traditional call filtering tools that operate at the endpoint, CallTower’s solution secures voice traffic at the network edge, intercepting and neutralizing threats before they reach employees, systems, or sensitive data. This approach positions voice as a protected layer of enterprise infrastructure that sits on par with email and network security.

“Voice connectivity alone is no longer enough. Businesses need assurance that every interaction is legitimate,” said Doug Larsen, Executive Vice President of Product & Software at CallTower. “This solution transforms voice from a potential attack surface into a trusted, secure channel giving organizations the confidence to communicate without disruption in an era of AI-driven threats.”

The platform delivers a multi-layered defense against both known and emerging threats by combining STIR/SHAKEN caller authentication with real-time threat intelligence to verify identities and block malicious calls before they reach the enterprise. To counter more sophisticated and evasive tactics, it also introduces Voice CAPTCHA, a solution designed to challenge suspicious callers in real time.

Administrators gain centralized control through a unified dashboard to set policies, monitor live traffic, and analyze call activity, while seamless integration with existing security ecosystems enables real-time voice telemetry and logging into SIEM platforms. Organizations can begin in a monitor-only mode to baseline traffic and refine rules before enabling full enforcement, an approach that eliminates unwanted and malicious calls to reclaim employee time, reduce operational friction, and mitigate financial and reputational risk, with a built-in productivity calculator to quantify measurable cost savings and efficiency gains.

About CallTower

Since 2002, CallTower has been at the forefront of transforming global communication, emerging as a leader in enterprise-class cloud communication, collaboration, and CX solutions. We empower businesses with cutting-edge technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-driven contact center solutions, including Webex Contact Center, Five9, and Genesys.

Our expertise in contact center solutions enhances CCaaS and CX capabilities, delivering personalized optimization, conversational AI, and advanced analytics to elevate customer experiences and accelerate digital transformation.

Driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to redefine how businesses connect, collaborate, and thrive on a global scale.