Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Appoints Sebastian E. Hoyos as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Commercialization Strategy for Texatron Platform

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF”, “American Fusion” or the “Company”) announced the appointment of Sebastian E. Hoyos as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Mr. Hoyos will lead the Company’s commercial strategy as it advances the development and future deployment of its Texatron fusion energy platform.

Mr. Hoyos brings more than fifteen years of experience structuring and executing complex energy transactions across regulated and deregulated electricity markets in the United States and internationally. His work has focused on developing long term contracted energy agreements including power purchase agreements and related commercial energy supply structures.

He has negotiated and originated more than two hundred commercial and industrial solar and storage contracts and has structured utility scale solar and wind power purchase agreements for corporate and institutional energy buyers. His experience also includes advising Fortune 100 companies on renewable energy procurement strategies and long term electricity supply agreements supporting large scale energy infrastructure deployment.

Richard Hawkins, CEO of Renewal Fuels, Inc., stated, “Sebastian brings extensive experience structuring long term energy agreements and working directly with corporate and institutional energy buyers. Having substantially completed the administrative groundwork targeted for the first quarter, including key milestones related to the company restructuring, the merger, and associated documentation, as well as bringing on critical personnel, we are excited to begin shifting our focus toward product development and building out our commercial strategy. As we continue advancing the Texatron platform, Sebastian’s background negotiating power purchase agreements and developing commercial energy partnerships will be important as the Company begins pursuing revenue-generating opportunities through the balance of the year.”

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hoyos served as Head of Renewable Energy Solutions at Diverxia, where he led corporate origination strategy and negotiated long term power offtake agreements with corporate and utility customers. Earlier in his career, he served as Head of Renewable Energy Strategy for the Americas at ENGIE Impact, where he helped build a renewable energy advisory platform supporting global corporate decarbonization initiatives and international power purchase agreements.

He also previously served as Senior Manager of Energy Operations at Walmart, where he managed a portfolio of more than four hundred renewable energy contracts including solar, wind, storage, fuel cells, and electric vehicle infrastructure agreements. Earlier roles at Duke Energy included renewable procurement analysis, contract negotiation, and financial modeling for renewable generation projects ranging from one megawatt to two hundred megawatts.

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, commented, “Commercializing advanced energy systems requires disciplined execution around long term contracted revenue structures. Sebastian’s experience negotiating power purchase agreements and working across both regulated and deregulated energy markets provides valuable commercial expertise as we continue developing the Texatron platform. With much of our first quarter groundwork now behind us, we are keen to focus on uplisting to a listed exchange and are laser focused on building fundamental value and revenue in the Company to enhance shareholder value.”

Mr. Hoyos commented, “I am incredibly excited to be joining the American Fusion team at this pivotal moment. The Texatron™ represents a paradigm shift in technology that only happens once in someone’s lifetime. I truly believe this is the greatest invention since man harnessed fire. Fusion energy has the potential to redefine how the world produces and consumes power, and I look forward to building the revenue platform that will help bring this breakthrough technology to customers across the globe.”

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

