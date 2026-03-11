Coop Pank 2025 audited Annual Report

Management Board of Coop Pank has compiled 2025 audited Annual Report. There are no differences in the audited accounts as regards the financial results, compared to the unaudited financial results published on 12 February 2026.

The consolidated annual report 2025 of Coop Pank AS has been enclosed to the announcement and will be made available on the bank’s homepage https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports



Annual report will be presented for approval to general meeting of shareholders.

In 2025, Coop Pank continued to implement its growth strategy and achieved strong growth in both its customer base and loan portfolio. Overall, interest rates declined in 2025 and subsequently stabilized, which was reflected in the lending market and improved confidence among both businesses and households. This had a positive impact on Coop Pank’s results as well as on the Estonian banking landscape as a whole.

By the end of 2025, the number of Coop Pank customers reached 227,000, of which 108,000 were active customers. Over the year, the number of Coop Pank customers increased by 19,000 (+9%) and the number of active customers increased by 9,000 (+9%).

By the end of 2025, deposits of Coop Pank reached 2.05 billion euros, increased by 170 million euros (+9%) over the year. The market share of the bank's deposits increased from 6.0% to 6,1% over the year.

By the end of 2025, loan portfolio of Coop Pank reached 2.11 billion euros, increased by 340 million euros (+19%) over the year. The market share of the bank's loans increased from 6.5% to 7.1% over the year.

Net profit of Coop Pank in 2025 was 28.7 million euros, decreased by 11% over the year.

Over the year, the bank's cost / income ratio increased from 50% to 52% and the return on equity decreased from the level from 16.2% to 12.9%.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 229,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



Attachments