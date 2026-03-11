Top-Three US Telecommunications Company Deploys Bond’s AI-Powered Preventative Personal Security Platform

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that one of the three largest telecommunications companies in the United States has deployed Bond to enhance employee safety for a key sales team in an initial enterprise deployment. The engagement establishes a new enterprise relationship and contributes to Bond’s growing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) base.

Bond’s enterprise deployments typically begin with an initial group of employees and expand over time as organizations scale adoption across additional teams, departments, and geographies. Bond’s enterprise strategy focuses on a “land-and-expand” deployment model, where an initial rollout can grow into broader organizational adoption as companies recognize the value of preventative personal security for their workforce. The Company believes this model supports a scalable approach to workforce protection within large multinational organizations and could scale ARR from this customer to more than $2M annually if deployed broadly across the organization.

Enterprise Adoption Continues to Expand Across Major Industries

Building on other recent successes with leading multinational companies in retail, pharmaceuticals, and financial services, the addition of one of the world’s largest telecommunications providers to Bond’s customer base reflects continued interest from large global employers across industries seeking scalable solutions to support employee safety and wellbeing across distributed workforces.

“Global enterprises are increasingly looking for practical ways to provide meaningful safety support to employees that historically did not exist outside traditional executive protection programs,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond. “Telecommunications companies operate complex networks of field teams, infrastructure personnel, and customer-facing staff across wide geographic areas. Bond’s platform allows organizations like this to deliver AI-powered preventative personal security support at scale to employees wherever they are.”

“As companies deploy Bond and see its impact firsthand, we often see initial deployments expand rapidly to additional employee groups,” Kempel added. “We believe as this dynamic continues to play out across increasingly many companies, Bond is well positioned to become a required foundation of employee safety programs among all organizations.”

Distributed Workforce Environments Drive Demand for Scalable Protection

Telecommunications companies manage extensive operational networks that rely on field technicians, engineers, retail staff, drivers, infrastructure specialists, and corporate teams working across thousands of locations. Employees in many of these roles frequently operate outside traditional office environments, making traditional security tools like physical guards and cameras ineffective across large distributed workforces.

Bond’s AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform provides employees with instant access to preventative security support and 24/7 live security agents, offering a scalable solution for organizations to address a wide range of real-world safety situations wherever employees may be, whether on company property or not.

This flexibility and broad applicability of Bond’s platform have been key to Bond’s ability to handle over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving situations across the corporate and consumer markets.

Bond believes its combination of global scalability, affordability, privacy protection, and operational flexibility positions the Company to address the massive global opportunity as enterprises and consumers increasingly adopt preventative personal security solutions.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind.

Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com

