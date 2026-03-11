Buff City Soap Brings Instant Joy to the Home Scent Game with Its First‑Ever Customizable Room Spray

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

DALLAS, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buff City Soap ®, a plant-based home and personal care brand, introduces a new room spray line to freshen up personal spaces everywhere - and just in time for a Spring refresh. With six ready‑to‑buy scents, as well as custom scent making through ‘Buff By You’ at Makeries nationwide and online, the collection brings Buff City Soap’s signature scent experience into every corner of the home because every room deserves a great sniff. View the room spray collection at BuffCitySoap.com/Collections/Room-Spray.

Buff City Soap’s six room spray scents, now available, span some of its most popular including Narcissist, Fresh Cotton, Sunshine, Pink Sugar, Persnickety and 99PomLems.

“While Spring cleaning naturally makes us all think about refreshing our spaces from organizing to clearing out clutter, Buff City Soap empowers everyone this Spring to bring instant joy into every room in a fresh way using the power of scent,” said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer at Buff City Soap. “Our non-aerosol room spray is a natural evolution of our scent expertise, acting as an immediate mood reset in a bottle that makes any space feel like home. With our customizable ‘Buff By You’ offering, the scent combinations are truly endless.”

All Buff City Soap products are plant-based, made with simple ingredients, free from harsh chemicals and are available across its more than 200 local Makeries nationwide.

Visit BuffCitySoap.com/Collections/Room-Spray to ‘spring’ into clean with the lasting freshness of your favorite scent or visit your nearest Buff City Soap location (or take our scent quiz ) to craft your very own.

About Buff City Soap®

Founded in Memphis, Tennessee and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Buff City Soap® is on a mission to make life smell wonderful with plant-based soaps, bath, body, laundry and many other products for every room in your home. The brand specializes in high-quality products handmade daily in stores by dedicated Soap Makers, crafted with nourishing, plant-based ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. Buff City Soap® is known for its national top selling scent, Narcissist, and its unique custom scent making experience, Buff By You™. The brand currently operates in over 200 locations nationwide, bringing simple ingredients and an engaging retail experience to communities through its network of franchise operators. Follow Buff City Soap on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok for updates and inspiration. Plant-based and handmade daily so you can smell wonderful.