Finix Expands Omnichannel Payments Suite with New iOS App and Mobile Card Reader

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, today announced the launch of the Finix Checkout iOS App and a companion mobile card reader. Together, the new solutions give merchants a flexible, on-the-go way to accept in-person payments, fully integrated into the broader Finix ecosystem.

As commerce continues to move beyond traditional storefronts, merchants need the ability to accept payments wherever business happens: at events, in the field, on the sales floor, or on-the-go. The Finix Checkout iOS App extends Finix’s existing card-present and card-not-present capabilities into a streamlined mobile experience, allowing merchants to process transactions while maintaining a unified view of their operations within the Finix dashboard.

“Businesses need the flexibility to sell online, in-store, or in the field without stitching together multiple systems,” said Richie Serna, co-founder and CEO at Finix. “The Finix Checkout App makes it easy for our customers to accept payments in-person using just their phone and a compact card reader.”

The mobile card reader pairs via Bluetooth with the Finix Checkout App, enabling secure card-present acceptance without the need for wired hardware. All transactions flow directly into the Finix platform, where merchants can manage reporting, reconciliation, customer data, and broader financial workflows alongside their online payments.

The Finix Checkout iOS App, now available in the App Store, enables merchants to:

Accept Payments: Process in-person and online transactions, authorizations, and refunds in real time.

Process in-person and online transactions, authorizations, and refunds in real time. Manage Customers: Create new customer profiles directly in the app, and search and review payment history to resolve inquiries on the spot.

Create new customer profiles directly in the app, and search and review payment history to resolve inquiries on the spot. Go Paperless: Deliver digital receipts via email or text immediately after a sale.



More than a standalone mobile tool, the Finix Checkout App serves as another access point to the company’s full-stack payments capabilities. Whether a merchant starts with online payments and expands in-person, or begins in the field and grows into new channels, all activity remains centralized on the Finix system.

The launch represents Finix’s continued investment in expanding its omnichannel capabilities and delivering modern payment infrastructure that adapts to how and where businesses operate today. For more information and to learn more about Finix’s suite of in-person payments solutions, visit our website , blog , and download the Finix Checkout App in the App Store.

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to multinationals and publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, contact our sales team .

Media Contact: finix@launchsquad.com