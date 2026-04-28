Finix Launches MCP Integrations with ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini to Bring Payments Infrastructure into AI-Native Developer Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server integrations with OpenAI’s ChatGPT , Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini . The integrations make it easier for developers to explore Finix’s API, generate code, and prototype payment flows directly within these tools.

Developers are increasingly building within AI-assisted environments, changing how they work with APIs. Finix is bringing its API and documentation into these tools, meeting developers where they work and enabling a more direct path from exploration to implementation.

“Developers are changing how they build, and AI is becoming a more natural interface for how they build software,” said Richie Serna, CEO and co-founder of Finix. “They now expect to interact with APIs more dynamically and move from idea to production much faster. By bringing Finix into tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, we’re aligning with that shift and making it easier to go from a question about payments to building on our platform.”

With the MCP integrations, developers can:

Explore Finix’s API using natural language, asking questions about endpoints, parameters, and best practices, with responses grounded in robust, official documentation

Generate code for common payment flows, such as creating payment links or onboarding merchants, and iterate on integrations within a single environment—reducing the need to switch between tools





The new MCP integrations make it easier for developers to build and embed payments directly into their products. Whether onboarding merchants, enabling payouts, or managing transactions, developers can leverage Finix’s single, flexible API to design, customize, and scale payments experiences that fit their business. This approach reflects Finix’s broader focus on making payments infrastructure more accessible, giving teams the ability to integrate quickly, iterate easily, and tailor payments to their specific needs.

The MCP integrations for ChatGPT , Claude and Gemini are available today. Developers can get started using Finix’s setup guides and sandbox environment.

For more information, visit docs.finix.com .

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to multinationals and publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, contact our sales team .

Media Contact: finix@launchsquad.com