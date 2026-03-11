How to Build an AI-Ready Content Strategy - Without Starting Over

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How to Build an AI-Optimized Content Strategy (Without the Overwhelm!)

AI answer engines are quickly becoming the first place people go for information. That means your content isn’t just being read by humans - it’s being reviewed, ranked and interpreted by machines.

But the good news? You don’t need to scrap your existing content strategy to improve AI visibility.

On March 19th, join Notified and MarketingProfs to learn how to build a connected, AI-ready content ecosystem that works with the team and budget you already have.

You’ll learn:

How to strengthen AI visibility without starting from scratch

How to focus on the content formats and signals that matter most to answer engines

Why it’s so important to align PR and marketing to build authority and improve discoverability









WHEN: Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 2:00pm – 3:00pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Gini Dietrich - Founder and CEO, Spin Sucks

Gini is the founder, CEO and author of Spin Sucks, host of the Spin Sucks podcast, author of Spin Sucks (the book) and co-author of Marketing in the Round. She's the creator of the PESO Model® and PESO certification. Gini has run and grown an agency for the past 19 years.

Noah Greenberg - CEO, Stacker

Noah is CEO of Stacker, a two-time Inc. 5000 award winner. Under his leadership, Stacker built a new model for earned reach by integrating brands' high-quality editorial content with a vetted network of trusted news publishers. In 2018, Noah was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 Media list.

Lisa Davis (Moderator) - Vice President of Marketing, Notified

Lisa is Vice President of Marketing at Notified where she leads growth marketing initiatives. With more than 20 years of experience in B2B communications, her leadership delivers measurable value through demand generation and digital campaigns.

WHY:

If your content isn’t structured in the right way, it may never surface in AI-generated answers. This session will help marketing and PR teams strengthen authority, improve AI discoverability and build a content strategy that works in today’s answer engine environment.

