Clean Energy Technologies and METIS Power Sign Development & Commercialization MOU for Modular Waste-to-Energy Platform Using METIS Fuel Flexible Power Generation Solution

IRVINE, CA., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a clean energy technology company delivering scalable solutions in power generation, storage, waste-to-energy, and heat-to-power, today announced progress in the development of a modular waste-to-energy (WTE) power solution in collaboration with METIS Power Inc., a solution that can support distributed generation, rural energy resilience, and sustainable waste conversion across North America.

The modular solution is being engineered to integrate commercially available externally fired gas turbine technology powered by the METIS MEC5700™ combustor, together with CETY’s proprietary waste-to-syngas pyrolysis systems. The combined configuration is intended to enable efficient, scalable power generation from waste-derived fuels in modular 1 MW and 2 MW formats.

The CETY–Metis solution combines:

• METIS Power’s proprietary MEC5700™ combustor and MPG2000E™ power generation package, designed for integration with externally fired gas turbine technology or equivalent power generation equipment.

• CETY’s proprietary HTAP™ waste-to-syngas pyrolysis technology, which converts waste streams into clean syngas suitable for power generation applications.

In addition to municipal and industrial waste streams, this modular system can accommodate a range of feedstocks, including agricultural residues, forestry byproducts, and other organic waste materials, subject to site-specific engineering and permitting considerations. We believe this flexibility expands the system’s value across agricultural, forestry, and rural infrastructure settings, where localized waste conversion and on-site power generation can improve energy resilience while reducing disposal and transportation costs.

METIS Power is expected to lead combustion technology supply, system integration, and packaging, while CETY will provide feedstock processing and pyrolysis technology.

The modular design is initially focused on deployments across North America, with the platform engineered to support future expansion into international markets, subject to market conditions and regulatory requirements.

Both CETY and METIS Power will participate in the International Biomass Conference & Expo in Nashville, Tennessee, from March 31 through April 2, 2026. This conference is one of the leading global events for the biomass and waste-to-energy industries and brings together developers, utilities, industrial companies, and technology providers focused on converting waste streams into renewable energy. CETY will showcase its proprietary High Temperature Ablative Pyrolysis (HTAP™) waste-to-syngas technology and its heat-to-power energy solutions. Technical experts from both CETY and METIS Power will be available throughout the conference to discuss the HTAP™ technology, its integration with heat-to-power systems, and its potential applications across industrial, municipal, and biomass energy markets. Attendees are invited to meet with company representatives to learn more about the technology application and explore potential commercial partnerships and project opportunities.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. CETY also holds a minority ownership interest in, and is affiliated with Vermont renewable Gas LLC. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

About METIS Power Inc.



METIS Power Inc. is a California-based power generation technology company specializing in advanced combustion solutions and modular power packaging. METIS allows for the utilization of difficult-to-burn fuels through its proprietary MEC5700™ external combustor technology and the MPG2000E™ power generation package. METIS focuses on enabling efficient, distributed energy generation for industrial and waste-to-energy applications. For more information visit https://metispower.com/home/fuel-flexible-power-generation/.

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.