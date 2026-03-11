Digits Launches Expanded Payroll Connectivity Across 18 Leading Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL®), today announced expanded payroll connectivity, enabling businesses and accounting firms to sync payroll data to 18 additional leading providers beyond its existing Gusto integration directly into the Digits ledger. The update brings broader coverage, deeper automation, and more accurate payroll accounting.

Digits already connects to 12,000+ banks, cards, payroll providers, and modern financial platforms, and today that list grows. With this launch, businesses can connect payroll systems they already use, including ADP Run, ADP Workforce Now, Paychex Flex, Paylocity, QuickBooks Online Payroll, Square Payroll, UKG Pro, and more without manual exports or file uploads. When a payroll run completes, data flows directly into the Digits AGL®, categorized and booked automatically with no exports, uploads, or manual adjustments required. Payroll expenses also map to departments automatically, giving teams immediate visibility into headcount spend. Digits embeds payroll intelligence at the ledger level, so books stay accurate and current the moment payroll runs. The result is a more streamlined workflow and real-time confidence in payroll data inside the ledger.

“Payroll is one of the most important and nuanced areas of accounting,” said Jeff Seibert, CEO and Founder of Digits. “By expanding payroll connectivity, we’re eliminating manual processes while using AI to intelligently categorize and book complex payroll entries. This ensures our customers get accurate, real-time financials without the tedium.”

Payroll data impacts everything from financial reporting and compliance to departmental budgeting and cash flow planning. Yet for most businesses and finance teams, getting payroll data into the ledger is still a manual process: CSV exports, column mapping, journal entries built from scratch, and reconciliation that waits until close. With this release, Digits not only expands provider coverage but also enhances how payroll data is handled once it enters the ledger.

Highlights of Expanded Payroll Connectivity:

Broad Provider Coverage : Connect payroll data from 18 supported providers, including ADP Run, ADP Workforce Now, AlphaStaff, Counter Point HCM, ECCA, Heartland, OnPay, Paychex Flex, Paycom, Paycor, Payday Payroll, Paylocity, Proxus HR, QuickBooks Online Payroll, Sequoia One, Square Payroll, TriNet HR Platform (fka Zenefits), and UKG Pro.

As an AI-native accounting platform powered by the Agentic General Ledger™, Digits continues to expand its ecosystem of integrations to unify financial data and automate complex workflows. With enhanced payroll connectivity and intelligent automation, businesses and accountants gain more complete, real-time financial visibility—so they can spend less time on reconciliation and more time driving growth.

For more information about payroll connectivity and supported providers, visit digits.com/blog/introducing-expanded-payroll-connectors/

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first Agentic General Ledger™ (AGL), accounting software that works for you to deliver real-time financials and automate the month-end close. Pairing consumer-grade design with a suite of custom-trained models and agents, Digits saves business owners, accountants, and finance teams countless hours of tedium and frustration every month. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

