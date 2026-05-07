Digits Pioneers AI-Native Accrual Accounting, Launches Automated Schedules Inside the Ledger

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the world’s first AI-native accounting platform, today announced Digits Schedules, a new system that brings accrual accounting workflows into the ledger by automatically detecting, generating, and managing supporting schedules.

Supporting schedules have long been a core part of accounting but have remained outside the system of record, relegated to spreadsheets and workpapers. While the ledger captures transactions, schedules determine how those transactions are recognized over time, requiring accountants to identify what needs scheduling, recalculate balances, and manually create journal entries for each close cycle.

Digits Schedules redefines that model: the ledger generates and manages schedules, bringing both the detection and execution of accrual workflows into the core system of record.

From recording transactions to executing the workflow

Traditional accounting systems stop at recording transactions. Even newer approaches rely on add-on modules or recurring journal entry tools that still require accountants to manually identify transactions, initiate schedules, and manage the workflow.

Digits takes a different approach.

Key capabilities of Digits Schedules include:

Proactive detection: Digits identifies transactions that require accrual accounting and drafts proposed schedules automatically.

Digits identifies transactions that require accrual accounting and drafts proposed schedules automatically. Full accountant control: Every schedule surfaces with its proposed treatment. Accountants confirm, modify, or dismiss before anything hits the books

Every schedule surfaces with its proposed treatment. Accountants confirm, modify, or dismiss before anything hits the books Automated journal entries: Once finalized, recurring journal entries are created and managed automatically for the life of the schedule

Once finalized, recurring journal entries are created and managed automatically for the life of the schedule Native to the ledger: Schedules, supporting documents, and entries live directly in the general ledger, not in spreadsheets or add-on tools

Schedules, supporting documents, and entries live directly in the general ledger, not in spreadsheets or add-on tools Flexible creation: Schedules can also be created directly from any transaction or source document in seconds



Built into the ledger. Not bolted on.

When schedules live outside the ledger in spreadsheets, bolt-on tools, or loosely connected modules, reconciliation gaps are inevitable.

Digits eliminates that fragmentation.

Schedules, supporting documents, and journal entries are fully native to the general ledger. Every schedule traces from the source transaction through each posted journal entry to the balance sheet, creating a single, continuous system of record.

“QuickBooks can't do this. Xero can't do this. Even mid-market ERPs sell it as a separate product that takes months to implement before the first journal posts. Digits just made it the default behavior of the general ledger,” said Craig Walker, Head of Product Strategy at Digits and former Co-Founder & CTO at Xero.

Eliminating the most persistent manual workflow in accounting

Accrual accounting is inherently deterministic. Yet today, those calculations are still performed manually.

Each close cycle, accounting teams identify which transactions need schedules, roll them forward, recalculate balances, and reconcile everything back to the books. These workflows are repetitive, time-intensive, and prone to mistakes.

Digits Schedules eliminates that repetition by turning transactions, documents, and context into automated, structured, and reviewable schedules, generated proactively by the ledger itself.

Starting with core schedules, expanding across accrual workflows

Digits Schedules launches with support for fixed assets and prepaid expenses, with revenue recognition and accrued expenses coming soon.

“Supporting schedules are one of the most persistent workflows still living outside the ledger. Every firm we work with spends hours every month identifying transactions, rolling spreadsheets forward, recalculating balances, and hand-creating journal entries for work that's almost entirely deterministic,” said Jeff Seibert, CEO and Founder, Digits. “Digits flips that model by having the ledger manage the schedules and handle the math, so accountants can focus on the judgment and advisory work their clients actually value.”

This launch reflects Digits' broader mission to shift accounting from periodic, manual workflows to a continuously operating, AI-native system restoring accountants' and finance teams' time to focus on higher-value work.

Digits Schedules are now available for accounting firms on Digits for Firms plans. Firms interested in learning more can connect with Digits here.

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first AI-native general ledger, with built-in intelligence delivering month-end close automation for accounting firms and finance teams. From 24/7 AI bookkeeping to agentic reconciliation, accrual schedules, quality review, analysis, and report generation, Digits saves accountants and business owners countless hours of tedium and frustration every month.

Launched in 2025, Digits manages $850B in financial activity across hundreds of accounting firms and thousands of businesses.

Digits was founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert and is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ well-known angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, former CPO at OpenAI and Instagram.

Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9aa72a9f-ff77-44a0-8b99-49d4416f4c18