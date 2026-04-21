Digits Launches MCP Server, Connecting AI Tools Directly to its Real-Time, AI-Native Ledger

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the world’s first AI-native accounting platform, launched the Digits MCP Server, giving accounting firms, business owners, and finance teams direct access to their financial data inside AI tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor.

For years, accounting firms have relied on an ever-growing ecosystem of third-party apps to fill the gaps in legacy ledgers. Budgets, accruals, reconciliation, reporting – each gap meant another subscription, integration, and data silo to manage. When the bolt-on ecosystem fell short, the accountant became the fallback, manually exporting, reformatting, and shuttling data between disconnected systems.

The Digits MCP Server eliminates both layers, saving accounting firms and business owners both time and money. What makes the connection valuable is the architecture underneath it. Legacy accounting systems only reflect what has been processed from the bank feed, often leaving books weeks out of date. Books two weeks behind means AI is two weeks behind. Digits processes transactions in real time, auto-books 95%+ of transactions without human intervention, and structures every vendor, category, dimension, and customer as a discrete object with a stable identity. AI tools querying Digits work with clean, current, structured data from the start, not stale snapshots or inconsistent text strings that require cleanup before analysis can begin.

How It Works

Add the connector. Authenticate with Digits credentials. Done.

Setup takes just a minute. No developer experience required. All access is read-only by design, preserving ledger integrity.

Pricing and Access

The Digits MCP Server is free. The Digits API is free. Available today on all plans with no restrictions.



What This Makes Possible

With clean, real-time data flowing through MCP, AI use cases move from theoretical to operational:

For accounting firms: Real-time FP&A, custom client reporting, and advisory workflows that blend Digits' financial data with CRM, HR, and project management data inside a single AI conversation.

Real-time FP&A, custom client reporting, and advisory workflows that blend Digits' financial data with CRM, HR, and project management data inside a single AI conversation. For business owners: Query live financials in plain language. Ask an AI agent about burn rate, vendor spend, or cash position and get answers grounded in current, reconciled books.

Query live financials in plain language. Ask an AI agent about burn rate, vendor spend, or cash position and get answers grounded in current, reconciled books. For developers and integrators: Build automated board reporting, investor updates, anomaly detection, and custom workflows, all pulling from a single source of truth.





“Every AI tool has the same dependency: the quality of the data behind it," said Jeff Seibert, CEO and Founder, Digits. "Digits processes transactions in real time, structures data as objects, and auto-books 95%+ of transactions before any AI agent touches it. That is the difference between an AI that guesses and an AI that knows."

The Digits MCP Server is available today.

Learn more and get started at digits.com/blog/mcp , or connect with the Digits team to see it in action.

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first AI-native accounting platform, accounting software that works for you to deliver real-time financials and automate the month-end close. Pairing consumer-grade design with a suite of custom-trained models and agents, Digits saves business owners, accountants, and finance teams countless hours of tedium and frustration every month. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.



Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8dd2636-f768-4d4d-b0c5-07f293bb63f3