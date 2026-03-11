E.F. Hutton & Co. Serves as Exclusive Placement Agent on VCI Global’s $5 Million Institutional Registered Direct Offering

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.F. Hutton & Co. (“E.F. Hutton”), a leading investment banking and financial advisory firm, today announced that it acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with a $5 million institutional registered direct offering by VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”), an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

VCI Global entered into a definitive agreement with Esousa Group Holdings, LLC, a New York-based family office, for the issuance and sale of its ordinary shares and warrants in a registered direct offering. The offering is structured in multiple tranches, and the initial tranche resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

The initial closing of the offering occurred on March 6, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. VCI Global intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, providing additional financial flexibility to advance its strategic initiatives and platform expansion.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton & Co., commented, “We are pleased to support VCI Global in this institutional financing as the Company continues advancing its strategic priorities. This transaction reflects our continued focus on delivering tailored capital markets solutions and helping innovative growth companies access capital efficiently.”

The securities described above were offered and sold by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-279521) that was originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 17, 2024, and declared effective on May 28, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a base prospectus and a final prospectus supplement that form part of the effective registration statement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

