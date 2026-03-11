Walls.io Releases the 2026 Event Engagement Index Report on Audience Participation at Events

Vienna, Austria, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walls.io, a leading audience engagement solution, has announced the release of its latest research report, "The Walls.io Event Engagement Index." This comprehensive report offers valuable insights for marketers and business decision-makers, revealing a significant shift in attendee expectations and behavior.

The Walls.io Event Engagement Index highlights key drivers of modern event engagement, including interactive experiences, flexible participation throughout the event journey, and multi-channel interaction via event screens, social media, and event apps.

The report shows that nearly 9 out of 10 attendees consider live audience participation essential to their event experience. The findings point to a shift away from passive, content-heavy event formats toward experiences where attendees actively contribute and connect with one another.

The research also highlights the growing role of interactive formats and multi-channel engagement throughout the event journey. Attendees interact through event screens, social media, event apps, and on-site touchpoints such as QR codes, creating opportunities for participation before, during, and after sessions.

“Events are no longer just about delivering content from a stage,” said Daniela Turcanu, Head of Marketing at Walls.io. “Attendees want to actively participate, share their perspectives, and connect with others. The Walls.io Event Engagement Index gives organizers a clear roadmap for designing events that meet those expectations and create meaningful experiences.”

Additional insights from the report include:

44.1% of attendees say connecting with other participants has the biggest impact on their event experience.

60.8% of attendees engage with events through event screens and live displays , making them the most common engagement channel at events.

, making them the most common engagement channel at events. 67% of attendees say they are very likely to create and share content during events, highlighting the growing importance of user-generated content in event marketing.

The research also found that authentic attendee voices carry the most trust, with nearly 60% of respondents saying they rely most on content shared by fellow attendees when forming impressions about an event.

“The most memorable events are those where audiences feel part of the story,” Turcanu added. “When attendees can see their contributions on dedicated social wall screens, share moments in real time, and interact with others, the event becomes a memorable experience rather than a one-way presentation.”

The Walls.io Event Engagement Index 2026 is based on an independent online survey conducted between February 2 and February 9, 2026, with 102 professionals who regularly attend industry events. Respondents included marketing leaders and business decision-makers from industries such as technology, marketing and communications, media, professional services, and event management, many of whom had attended several conferences, trade shows, and corporate events within the past year. The survey examined attendee behavior, engagement preferences, participation habits, and perceptions of event content and credibility, providing a snapshot of how modern audiences interact with events before, during, and after the experience.

The full report is available for free download here:

https://walls.io/ebooks/the-walls-io-event-engagement-index

Data from the Walls.io Event Engagement Index 2026 shows that participation is now a core expectation for event attendees.

About Walls.io

Walls.io is a social wall solution that gives brands a centralized way to collect and display social media content, employee stories, and brand-created posts in one moderated, on-brand feed. It helps organizations showcase authentic voices, customers, partners, and teams while maintaining full moderation, compliance, and branding standards. Whether it’s powering event screens, internal communications, retail environments, or global websites, Walls.io turns scattered content into a unified, high-impact asset that strengthens trust and engagement at scale.

Press Inquiries

Daniela Țurcanu

marketing [at] walls.io

https://walls.io