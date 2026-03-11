Agora Removes Barriers to Scalable Voice AI Agents

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora (NASDAQ: API), a global leader in real-time engagement, today unveiled its Conversational AI Agent solutions for Customer Service and Sales & Marketing - built on a unified platform designed to solve the technical friction that has kept Conversational AI from true enterprise-grade deployment. This arrives as the industry reaches a critical inflection point. According to Gartner, by the end of 2027, conversational AI agents are expected to automate 70% of customer interactions, and by 2028, AI agents are projected to outnumber human sellers 10 to 1. Despite this massive opportunity, many businesses remain constrained by legacy systems that are simply unable to address long wait times, rigid call routing, or inefficient outreach - creating operational strain while eroding customer trust.

The Infrastructure Powering Enterprise Voice AI

Agora’s comprehensive Conversational AI platform eliminates high-stakes production hurdles by unifying three core technologies into a single, high-performance stack:

Agent Studio: A visual, no-code environment that enables enterprises to rapidly build, test, and deploy sophisticated voice AI agents.

A visual, no-code environment that enables enterprises to rapidly build, test, and deploy sophisticated voice AI agents. Conversational AI Engine: An advanced orchestration layer that integrates Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Large Language Models (LLMs), and Text-to-Speech (TTS) for seamless real-time workflows.

An advanced orchestration layer that integrates Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Large Language Models (LLMs), and Text-to-Speech (TTS) for seamless real-time workflows. SDRTN® (Software-Defined Real-Time Network): Agora’s foundational, globally distributed infrastructure that ensures sub-second latency and reliability.



By leveraging this high-performance stack, Agora delivers a level of operational reliability that competing voice AI solutions cannot match - ensuring natural conversational flow through ultra-low-latency interactions, crystal-clear communication on congested networks, and accurate responses in noisy environments through AI noise suppression and voice locking.

“Voice is the most natural way we communicate, but delivering real-time conversational AI at scale requires infrastructure built specifically for it,” said Tony Zhao, Founder and CEO of Agora. “By solving the latency and orchestration challenges that have historically limited voice AI, we’re enabling companies to finally deploy conversational agents at scale without compromising on the quality of the customer experience.”

Currently, global organizations are already deploying these capabilities to transform high-volume customer service and outbound engagement workflows.

Transforming Customer Conversations with Voice AI

AI Customer Service Agents: Scaling Support Without Compromising Experience

As customer interaction volumes increase, contact centers face mounting pressure to maintain service quality while managing operational costs. Agora’s AI Customer Service Agents solve this by automating routine inquiries - such as appointment reminders, shipping updates, technical troubleshooting, and billing inquiries - providing consistent, real-time support that allows human agents to focus on more complex cases.

Key advantages:

Instant availability: Provide 24/7 automated support to resolve common inquiries without waiting.

Provide 24/7 automated support to resolve common inquiries without waiting. Natural conversations: Facilitate fluid, human-like dialogue using advanced interruption-aware voice technology.

Facilitate fluid, human-like dialogue using advanced interruption-aware voice technology. Operational efficiency: Maximize resolution rates through intelligent automation and seamless escalations to live human agents when needed.



AI Sales & Marketing Agents: Intelligent Outreach at Scale

Outbound engagement has historically relied on rigid dialers and scripts that feel impersonal to customers. Agora’s AI Sales & Marketing Agents solve this by bringing conversational intelligence to outreach - powering high-impact use cases like debt collection, payment processing, outbound lead qualification, interactive surveys, and real-time event polls - through natural, real-time voice interactions.

Key advantages:

Context-aware engagement: Navigate complex objections and adapt messaging dynamically in real time.

Navigate complex objections and adapt messaging dynamically in real time. Automated qualification: Identify high-intent buyers and schedule qualified meetings directly.

Identify high-intent buyers and schedule qualified meetings directly. Higher productivity: Enable sales teams to focus on closing deals rather than manual dialing and screening.



“The challenge with traditional market research is the friction of the initial outreach. By using Agora’s Voice AI agents to invite participants to our survey platform, we’ve seen a 10% conversion rate - a figure that was previously unattainable with manual dialing,” said Alejandro Pinto Villalba, Executive Director at FasesBI. “The agents handle the initial pitch and incentive explanation flawlessly, allowing us to scale our data collection and reward distribution without increasing our operational headcount.”

