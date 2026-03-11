Zyxel Networks Continues Channel Excellence with 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide Recognition

Anaheim, California, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel Networks, a leading provider of secure, AI- and cloud-powered networking solutions for businesses and homes, has once again been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with inclusion in the prestigious 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide. This continued recognition underscores Zyxel’s ongoing commitment to delivering a high-value, growth-focused partner program designed to help solution providers succeed in today’s competitive IT landscape.

The annual CRN Partner Program Guide serves as a trusted resource for solution providers evaluating vendor programs that align with their strategic goals and drive long-term profitability. As channel partners assess which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to align with, the strength of a vendor’s partner program plays a critical role in shaping that decision.

Zyxel’s partner program stands out for its comprehensive support structure, including competitive financial incentives, robust sales and marketing enablement, training and certification programs, dedicated technical support, and ongoing communication designed to empower partners at every stage of growth.

For the 2026 Partner Program Guide, CRN’s research team evaluated vendors based on program requirements and overall partner value, including training and education resources, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs, technical assistance, and partner communications. Zyxel’s continued inclusion highlights the strength, consistency, and partner-first focus of its channel strategy.

Zyxel Authorized Partner Program rewards VARs, MSPs and other solution providers with enhanced margin, and technical expertise needed to successfully deliver scalable enterprise-class networking solutions. As an added incentive, newly authorized partners automatically receive Silver status and they have 6 months to achieve the milestones required to maintain Silver or graduate to Gold. Through the Zyxel Education Center, partners gain access to training on networking fundamentals and product best practices, along with opportunities to earn certifications including Zyxel Certified Sales Associate, Zyxel Certified Network Associate, and Zyxel Certified Network Engineer.

“We thank our strong base of partners for their loyalty, and we look forward to welcoming new partners onboard in 2026,” said David Soares, Executive Vice President, Channel Sales and Marketing North America. “Our partner program has proven itself over the years by providing technical resources and enhanced margin. Our program combined with our comprehensive networking product stack and Nebula cloud network management, creates a foundation to help our partners flourish.”

“Being included in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide reflects how today’s technology vendors are rethinking their partner programs to keep pace with a rapidly evolving channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “As solution providers navigate new customer demands, business models and technologies, this annual guide serves as a critical resource for identifying vendors that are investing in programs designed to drive long-term growth and shared success. The guide delivers meaningful insight into what sets each partner program apart, helping solution providers make confident, strategic partnership decisions.”

