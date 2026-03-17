Zyxel Networks expands OpenWiFi-ready portfolio with four Wi-Fi 7 access points for ISPs

Anaheim, California, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure and AI-powered cloud networking solutions, today announced that four of its Wi-Fi 7 access points are now OpenWiFi-ready. This integration gives Internet Service Providers (ISPs) a powerful new way to deploy open, interoperable, and customizable wireless services, bringing full-fledged, business-grade Wi-Fi 7 performance to their subscribers.

Wi-Fi 7 performance with multi-vendor flexibility

As subscriber demand for faster, more reliable Wi-Fi continues to grow, some ISPs may feel constrained by closed ecosystems that limit vendor choice.

Zyxel Networks’ OpenWiFi-ready access points address these challenges by combining Wi-Fi 7 performance with open networking principles. This allows ISPs to easily mix access points from multiple OpenWiFi vendors on their network reducing reliance on one vendor for supply.

Versatile deployment options: Indoor and outdoor models ranging from entry-level dual-radio BE5100 to ultrafast triple-radio BE12300, enabling ISPs to support diverse environments such as shared housing, co-working spaces, offices and hotels. The Zyxel OpenWiFi product lineup consists of four models: NWA50BE - WiFi 7 BE5100 Access Point ($79.99 street*) NWA55BE - Our new WiFi 7 BE5100 Outdoor Access Point ($149.99 street*) NWA130BE - WiFi 7 Tri-Band BE1100 Access Point ($139.99 street*) NWA210BE - WiFi 7 BandFlex BE12300 Access Point ($169.99 street*)

Indoor and outdoor models ranging from entry-level dual-radio BE5100 to ultrafast triple-radio BE12300, enabling ISPs to support diverse environments such as shared housing, co-working spaces, offices and hotels. The Zyxel OpenWiFi product lineup consists of four models:

*Prices subject to change without advance notice.

Industry-first RF first design: Engineered to cut through noise where performance matters most, the RF first design minimizes interference from adjacent channels and nearby 4G/5G mobile networks. The rectangular form factor of the NWA210BE and NWA130BE provides increased space for superior antenna isolation, delivering stronger signal-to-noise ratios and more consistent coverage.

Stay competitive with differentiated services

By providing vendor-agnostic, open-source Wi-Fi networks, Zyxel Networks helps ISPs unlock key operational and business benefits, including:

Multi-vendor flexibility: Standardized Wi-Fi hardware allows ISPs to mix and match interoperable hardware and software from different suppliers, lowering CapEx for large-scale deployments and simplifying future expansion without disruptive rip-and-replace upgrades.

Standardized Wi-Fi hardware allows ISPs to mix and match interoperable hardware and software from different suppliers, lowering CapEx for large-scale deployments and simplifying future expansion without disruptive rip-and-replace upgrades. Open innovation: Open-source, community-driven development enables deeper customization, helping ISPs tailor Wi-Fi services and stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

“Zyxel has always been dedicated to supporting open standards and providing flexibility to our partners regarding product management. The addition of OpenWiFi Ready status to our Access Points opens up a variety of new platforms that our APs can be integrated into, both for those customers already using OpenWiFi based platforms or those that need features that aren't available elsewhere,” said Shawn Rogers, Sales Operations & Product Development Manager.

Select models in Zyxel Networks’ AP portfolio will also support OpenWiFi, an open-source embedded operating system that further expands customization options. For more information, please visit https://community.zyxel.com/en/discussion/32423

Availability

The OpenWiFi-ready WiFi 7 access points are available through Zyxel Networks’ distribution partners and authorized resellers, as well as the Zyxel Store and Amazon.

About Zyxel Networks

Zyxel Networks is a leading provider of secure, AI-powered cloud networking solutions for SMBs and the enterprise edge. We deliver seamless connectivity and flexible scalability through subscription services, all backed by robust security. With a reputation built on decades of unlocking potential and helping people adapt to the changing workplace, Zyxel Networks has earned the trust of over 1 million businesses across 150 markets.

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