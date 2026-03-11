Rexel: 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE 2025 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT MADE AVAILABLE

2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING

THE 2025 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT MADE AVAILABLE

Rexel’s 2025 Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report for the 2025 financial year, was filed on March 10, 2026 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

The Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors (including the compensation policy for corporate officers);

The description of the share repurchase plan;

The management report including sustainability information, the report on the certification of this information, as well as the vigilance plan; and

The reports of statutory auditors and information regarding their fees.

The Universal Registration Document is available on Rexel’s corporate website (www.rexel.com/en) in the “Investors – Regulated Information” section and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at no cost at Rexel’s headquarters, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris, France.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of 1,876 branches in 17 countries, with 26,306 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.4 billion in 2025.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Sustainable Europe 120 and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

