Toobit Introduces AI Position Analysis for Actionable Insights and Data-Driven Trading





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its AI position analysis feature.

This new tool provides real-time, data-driven insights and tailored recommendations to help traders manage assets and improve decision-making during market volatility.

Powered by Toobit Synapse, the exchange's core AI technology, the AI position analysis tool transforms raw market data into actionable intelligence, accessible directly from the asset management section on both the app and web.

Synapse is Toobit's AI trading copilot, providing comprehensive, institutional-grade market analysis and ready-to-implement strategies for major assets like BTC, ETH, SOL, and DOGE.

Key benefits for traders include:

Holistic asset overview: Traders gain clear visibility into the distribution of their total assets, including spot and futures positions, supported by technical market context.

In-depth technical analysis: The AI engine performs technical evaluations of held spot and futures pairs, offering specific suggestions for position optimization.

Real-time market context: The tool provides current market sentiment indices and vital news headlines, ensuring traders are informed before moving.

Personalized strategy suggestions: Based on the trader's portfolio, the AI delivers customized operational recommendations.

"In today's fast-moving markets, timely and precise data is a trader's most valuable asset. The AI position analysis feature is a game-changer, moving beyond simple portfolio tracking to provide predictive insights," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "We are bringing institutional-grade analysis tools to every Toobit trader, ensuring they have the best possible information to perform informed trades."

The launch follows the market shift toward AI-driven trading. The adoption rate of AI-based tools among professional cryptocurrency traders is on track to reach over 75% by the end of 2026, signaling that AI is rapidly becoming a necessity.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

