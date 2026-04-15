Toobit Integrates CryptoCopy to Deliver Advanced Automation and ICE LAB Trading Strategies





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the integration with CryptoCopy, a premier trading infrastructure provider.

This partnership allows Toobit traders to replicate strategies across multiple accounts simultaneously and gain access to ICE LAB, an algorithmic trading suite with a seven-year track record of positive annual returns.

Through this integration, traders can connect their Futures Account to the CryptoCopy ecosystem via API. This enables automated trade copying and account synchronization while ensuring that assets remain securely within the trader's exchange account.

The collaboration also provides direct access to ICE LAB. Developed since 2018, the core ICE LAB strategy has maintained a consistent record of closing every calendar year with a positive result. The strategy boasts an average annual return of 96.90%, demonstrating resilience through multiple market cycles and major industry volatility.

Toobit traders can now deploy several specialized portfolio solutions based on their risk tolerance:

Long term: A momentum-based portfolio centered on the core ICE LAB strategy, showing an average annual return of 225.65%.

Resonance: A balanced approach combining momentum logic with counter-trend elements, recording a 78.53% return in 2025.

ICE LAB copy trading is already live on Toobit, and showing strong results. One of the strategies, Long Term AI, has just hit a new all-time high in returns, gaining +8% during the latest market rally. Overall, ICE LAB copy trading on Toobit has generated over $100,000 in profit for copy traders within just 30 days. ICE LAB copy trading is available on Toobit even for smaller deposits, through Oleg Polunin's account.

Unlike many automated solutions that rely on aggressive tactics, ICE LAB's approach is built on systematic trading logic and disciplined capital management, prioritizing long-term stability over short-term visual gains.

This integration comes as the broader financial landscape shifts toward automation. The global algorithmic trading market is projected to reach $25.04 billion this year, growing at a compound annual rate of 14.4%.

Parallel to this, the social and copy trading sector is experiencing its own surge; the global social trading platform market is estimated to reach $10.16 billion in 2026, driven by a 7.8% annual growth rate.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

About CryptoCopy

CryptoCopy is a trade automation infrastructure that enables users to copy trades and synchronize positions across multiple exchanges and accounts via API. The platform supports cross-exchange trade copying, multi-account synchronization, and integration with algorithmic trading solutions - providing a systematic and automated approach to managing trading activity.

About ICE LAB

ICE LAB is an algorithmic trading division with a track record of over 7 years, operating on the CryptoCopy platform. The lineup includes 8 trading solutions - from high-performance momentum portfolios to balanced strategies with counter-trend elements. Each of the eight strategies has closed every calendar year in profit. During major Bitcoin crashes, ICE LAB strategies have not only preserved investor capital but continued to generate returns. All strategies are built on systematic trading logic and controlled capital management - without martingale, toxic averaging, or other high-risk methods.

For more information about CryptoCopy and ICE LAB, visit: Website | X | Telegram

Email: partners@cryptocopy.org

Website: www.cryptocopy.org

Disclaimer:This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecebedf2-f9b2-438c-b3af-a1e441058725