Geekplus Brings Pioneering 'Geekplus Brain' Embodied Intelligence and Integrated Robotics Platform to LogiMAT 2026

STUTTGART, Germany, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekplus (Stock Code: 2590.HK), the global leader in autonomous mobile robot (AMR) warehouse solutions, spearheads an expanded vision for intelligent logistics at Europe’s largest annual intralogistics trade show, LogiMAT 2026 .

The trade show takes place at Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre, Germany, between March 24 and 26, 2026. At LogiMAT, Geekplus showcases live demonstrations of its latest fulfillment solutions—including the Geekplus Brain embodied intelligence-powered Robot Arm Picking Station, making its EMEA debut—alongside its roadmap for end-to-end autonomous warehouse operations.

This latest engagement on Geekplus’ robust event schedule arrives on the back of a landmark period of commercial growth. The company has now deployed more than 66,000 robots across over 40 countries, serves 950+ customers including more than 80 Forbes Global 500 companies, and maintains a customer repurchase rate exceeding 80%.

In 2025, Geekplus became the world’s first publicly listed AMR warehouse robotics company, won the prestigious IFOY Award for Integrated Customer Solution, and secured major new deployments with leading enterprises across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

“Logistics leaders are looking for a robotics partner that can deliver proven results today while building the technology that will define the warehouse of tomorrow,” said Marie Peterson, VP of Strategic Growth EMEA at Geekplus.

“That’s exactly what we’re bringing to Stuttgart. Our theme ‘Beyond Automation: The New Robotics Era’ reflects where our technology is heading, from mobile robots to robotic arms to embodied intelligence, all under a single integrated platform. LogiMAT is the premier stage for Geekplus to show the industry what’s next.”

What to See From Geekplus at LogiMAT, Hall 8, Stand 8D57

Geekplus unveils a comprehensive showcase of its warehouse robotics capabilities at LogiMAT 2026, centered on four pillars:

1. Embodied intelligence and the path to unmanned warehousing

Geekplus presents Geekplus Brain, its embodied intelligence system, alongside its Robot Arm Picking Station —key building blocks for the company to deliver fully autonomous warehouse operations through a unified technology architecture. Geekplus Brain enables robot arms to adapt efficiently across ultra-large-scale warehouse environments to deliver faster, more accurate picking.

2. Live fulfillment solution demonstrations

Attendees experience hands-on demonstrations of Geekplus’ latest Tote-to-Person solution with the Robot Arm Picking Station and faster and smarter RS Air robots, designed to handle peak-load periods with the RoboShuttle V4.0 system; as well as the Pallet-to-Person solution with the SkyCube system. These systems drive productivity for global brands across pharma, retail, apparel, 3PL, FMCG and e-commerce.

3. Partnerships, including new project momentum

Geekplus highlights recent customer deployments that demonstrate its solutions performing at scale across industries and geographies. A key example is its growing partnership with STL, now expanding into the German market alongside two new active projects in the Nordics:

Textile Logistics: PopPick stations enable simultaneous picking from totes and pallets within a single footprint, maximising space efficiency and operational flexibility for a major retailer. Med24 Phase 2: An expansion that doubles existing capacity, introducing a conveyor-integrated PopPick Lite station to streamline inbound and outbound workflows.







Simon Houghton, Director of Sales - Northern Europe, will be presenting more details about this project in a session called “When Performance Meets Scalability: The Geek+ and STL Partnership Transforming Pharma Fulfillment at Med24” on March 24 at 2 p.m. (Forum Nord/North, Hall 7).

4. Video demo of Gino 1, the world’s first humanoid robot built for warehousing

Geekplus’ recently-launched general-purpose humanoid robot Gino 1 is purpose-built for warehouse operations and powered by Geekplus Brain. It performs complex tasks including picking, packing, box handling, and inspection—work that is traditionally not part of automated warehouse systems.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, developing innovative robotics solutions for order fulfillment. More than 950 global industry leaders use Geekplus solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

For more information, please visit https://www.geekplus.com/ .

