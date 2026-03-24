Geekplus Launches Next-Gen RoboShuttle V5, Setting a New Industry Standard for Autonomous Picking and Fulfillment

STUTTGART, Germany, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekplus (HKEX: 2590.HK), a global leader in autonomous mobile robotics, introduces RoboShuttle V5, a major upgrade to its tote-to-person and embedded robot arm picking station solution. RoboShuttle V5 sets a new industry standard for fully autonomous picking and warehouse fulfillment. The system debuts at LogiMAT 2026 in Stuttgart, Germany (March 24-26).

Most tote-to-person systems on the market today automate storage and retrieval but still depend on human pickers at the workstation, creating a persistent bottleneck that limits 24/7 throughput.

By integrating its Robot Arm Picking Station natively into the platform, Geekplus bridges the gap where manual labor reaches its limit, enabling non-stop unmanned operation around the clock. As labor availability becomes an increasing challenge across global supply chains, V5 delivers true full-field automation and total autonomous continuity.

Building on the proven strengths of the award-winning RoboShuttle V4 in high-density storage, flexibility, and efficiency, V5 adds a fully decoupled architecture and plug-and-play deployment to make unmanned fulfillment practical at scale.

RoboShuttle V5 has been validated by leading manufacturers across multiple sectors, consistently delivering faster deployment, higher accuracy, 2x efficiency gains, and broad SKU compatibility — with full data security through an on-premises model and ROI achievable within 1–2 years under a capex model.

At the center of the platform is the Robot Arm Picking Station (RAPS), powered by Geek+ Brain, the company's proprietary on-premises embodied intelligence engine.

Using a six-camera Multi-Eyes Vision array and zero-shot learning, RAPS identifies and picks items with no post-training required for most SKUs, achieving 99.99% accuracy and throughput of up to 700 units per hour (UPH). The plug-and-play design enables deployment in as little as 48 hours, with a typical ROI of one to two years.

Multiple RAPS workflow modes — including batch picking, order picking, consolidation, and batch-to-bulk-container — enable operators to tailor the system to their specific fulfillment requirements across apparel, pharmaceuticals, electronics, retail, and 3PL.

RS Air robots handle high-frequency SKUs via rail-mounted retrieval at speeds of up to 4 m/s, while rolling mobile RS robots manage long-tail inventory across shared aisles. P40 transport robots connect both systems to picking stations using curved-path navigation, reducing congestion and travel time. A single deployment can orchestrate more than 5,000 robots simultaneously.

The platform supports vertical storage up to 12 meters and accommodates tote sizes ranging from 350×270×120 mm to 850×650×500 mm, with zero spacing between front and rear totes for maximum density.

RoboShuttle V5 is designed to serve both greenfield and brownfield environments. For new-build sites, the platform deploys as a high-throughput batch picking solution, pairing RS Air robots with double-deep racking and RAPS to maximize density and speed from day one. For existing facilities, its modular architecture integrates into established layouts, enabling operators to add RAPS configurations incrementally without redesigning their footprint.

The system will be showcased at LogiMAT 2026, taking place March 24th to 26th at Messe Stuttgart. Attendees can experience demonstrations of the automated picking workflow at the Geekplus booth.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, developing innovative robotics solutions for order fulfillment. More than 950 global industry leaders use Geekplus solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.

For more information visit: geekplus.com