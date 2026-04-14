Geekplus Brings Embodied Intelligence to US Warehouse Logistics at MODEX 2026

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekplus (HKEX: 2590.HK), the global leader in autonomous mobile robot (AMR) warehouse solutions, is marking the US debut of its Geek+ Brain embodied intelligence platform at MODEX 2026 , North America's largest supply chain trade show, running April 13–16 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

MODEX comes as Geekplus accelerates globally. New signed orders in the Americas, led by the US, grew more than 50% year-on-year in 2025.

Geek+ Brain, Geekplus' proprietary embodied intelligence platform, is central to that momentum. Its robot arm picking station gives customers a concrete path to fully unmanned warehouses.

"The US is where our embodied intelligence strategy meets our fastest commercial momentum," said Michael Sahler, Head of Business Development, Geekplus America. "US warehouse operators are looking for proven automation solutions and a credible path to the fully autonomous warehouse. That's what we're demonstrating at MODEX."

What Geekplus is doing at MODEX 2026

Geek+ Brain embodied intelligence platform : US debut of the system that powers adaptive robotic picking across ultra-large-scale warehouse environments.

: US debut of the system that powers adaptive robotic picking across ultra-large-scale warehouse environments. RoboShuttle V5 : Geekplus' next-generation autonomous case-handling system, built on an embodied intelligence foundation that sets a new industry standard for autonomous picking and fulfillment.

: Geekplus' next-generation autonomous case-handling system, built on an embodied intelligence foundation that sets a new industry standard for autonomous picking and fulfillment. A complete warehouse robotics stack : Tote-to-Person, Pallet-to-Person, and Shelf-to-Person solutions tuned for US grocery, 3PL, retail, and e-commerce operations, all managed through a single unified platform.

: Tote-to-Person, Pallet-to-Person, and Shelf-to-Person solutions tuned for US grocery, 3PL, retail, and e-commerce operations, all managed through a single unified platform. Educational seminars throughout the show: "Automation for the Long Haul" (Tue, April 14, 12:00 PM), "Scaling Up: Automation & Work Platforms in Action" (Wed, April 15, 12:00 PM), and "A Grocer's Guide to Scalable Automation" with Michael Sahler (Wed, April 15, 3:00 PM).





Visit Geekplus at Booth B16119 through April 16, 2026.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies, developing innovative robotics solutions for order fulfillment. More than 950 global industry leaders use Geekplus solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.