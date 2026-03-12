How to Structure Press Releases for Maximum AI Visibility

LONDON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How Press Releases Should Be Structured for Improved LLM Visibility

AI tools and large language models (LLMs) are changing how news is found, indexed and cited. Press releases are no longer written just for journalists - they’re read and interpreted by AI systems that decide what gets surfaced.

On 18 March, Notified and PRmoment will host a live webinar exploring how to adapt your releases for this new AI-driven landscape. This session skips the hype and focuses on practical steps you can use straight away.

You’ll learn:

How LLMs read news content and why structure, authority and recency drive AI visibility

How to increase the chances of your press releases being cited by AI

How to track AI citations and integrate AI tools into your PR workflow





WHEN: Wednesday, 18 March 2026 from 4:00pm – 5:15pm GMT

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Jamie Brader – Commercial Director, Notified

Jamie works with leading brands and agencies to boost visibility and credibility through smarter media distribution and measurement. At Notified, he focuses on helping communicators understand how AI, data and multimedia are reshaping the news and PR landscape.

Cathy Farmer - Director, Third City

Cathy advises brands on reputation, content strategy and modern media engagement. She specialises in helping organisations position press releases and owned media as credible, referenceable sources in a fast-changing digital landscape.

Mike Robb - Co-CEO, Boldspace

Mike helps PR teams integrate AI tools into everyday workflows - from research and planning to crisis communications - increasing efficiency while strengthening visibility across digital and AI platforms.

WHY:

AI search and LLMs are quickly becoming the main way people discover information. If press releases aren’t clear and well structured, they can be misunderstood by AI. This session will help PR professionals improve visibility in AI search, build stronger authority and ensure news announcements are presented accurately in an AI-driven landscape.

