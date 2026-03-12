TRWD Confirms April Launch for Nightlife Reservation Technology Platform

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) announced today that development of its proprietary nightlife reservation and customer engagement platform is progressing ahead of its originally projected schedule with Certiplex and Soldi Design completing the final design and integration stages.

The platform is on track for its initial market rollout in Las Vegas in April 2026 launch.

As previously announced in its January 27th 2026 press release TRWD will leverage its existing relationship with the Peppermint Hippo brand and its high-volume nightlife environment to begin live testing of the reservation system.

“We are ahead of where we expected to be at this point,” said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. “The team at Certiplex and Soldi Design has accelerated the finish line, and we are on track for an April launch. The platform is real, the date is real, and we intend to prove it with live results.”

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, including strategic arrangements with operating partners, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising names in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021 — the only club of its kind on the Strip — cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Tóxicas operate over 10 clubs nationwide, eight proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality. Visit thepepperminthippo.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact

John Stock

Tradewinds Universal, Inc.

(619) 483-1008

IR@TradewindsUniversal.com