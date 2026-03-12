National Impaired Driving Prevention Week: Stronger Action Needed to Stop Impaired Driving

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As National Impaired Driving Prevention Week takes place from March 15–21, MADD Canada is joining governments, law enforcement agencies and community organizations across the country to raise awareness about the risks and consequences of impaired driving, and the role everyone plays in preventing these tragedies. Designated each year during the third week of March, National Impaired Driving Prevention Week reminds Canadians about the dangers of driving impaired by alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs.

Impaired driving is an entirely preventable crime, yet it remains one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada. Every year, hundreds of people are killed and thousands more are injured in impaired driving crashes. According to a report from the Traffic Injury Research Foundation, 521 Canadians died within 12 months of a crash involving a drinking driver in 2022, which is a 14% increase over 2021.1 Not surprisingly, Canadians are deeply concerned about the toll of impaired driving. Results from a recent MADD Canada national survey conducted by Ipsos show than over 90% of Canadians consider impaired driving a serious public safety issue and want governments to take stronger action.2

“Impaired driving leaves families and communities forever changed,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada, whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “Every victim’s family would give anything for more time with their loved ones. For survivors with life-altering injuries, the pain never ends. Technology that detects and intervenes in incidents of impaired driving has the potential to save lives and spare others from the heartbreak that so many families continue to endure.”

For nearly four decades, thousands of MADD Canada volunteers have raised awareness about impaired driving in their communities. While education and enforcement have helped reduce the number of crashes, further progress will require additional prevention measures. The new MADD Canada national survey also shows a large majority of Canadians support legislation similar to the Honoring Abbas Family Legacy to Terminate Drunk Driving law (HALT law) in the United States, passed in 2021, which requires automakers to equip all new vehicles with anti-alcohol impaired driving technology by 2030. Experts predict that once fully implemented, the technology will save more than 10,000 lives in the United States every year. Canadians also want to see their government take similar action.

Drug-impaired driving is also a growing concern. A national study on drug-impaired driving found that over 50 percent of injured drivers tested positive for at least one impairing substance, with alcohol and cannabis among the most commonly detected.3 These findings reinforce the importance of strong measures, including proactive enforcement, more awareness and education to prevent alcohol- and drug-impaired driving and protect communities across the country.



During National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, MADD Canada is once again inviting people to participate in its A Candle For online campaign. Canadians can show their support by taking a photo or video of themselves lighting a candle for all victims and survivors of impaired driving. Participants are encouraged to use the #acandlefor hashtag and tag MADD Canada so their posts can be shared.

To ensure everyone always gets home safely, MADD Canada reminds all Canadians to:

Never drive a car, ATV, snowmobile or any other vehicle while impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.





