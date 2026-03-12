Carson Wealth Welcomes Furstenau Financial, Expands Nebraska Presence

Omaha, Neb., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $57 billion* in assets under management (AUM), announced that Furstenau Financial has joined Carson Group as a new wholly owned Carson Wealth office. Based in Neligh, Neb., Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor Ryan Furstenau and his team join Carson from LPL Financial, where they reported serving approximately $245 million in assets under advisement.

Furstenau showed an early interest in wealth management, opening his first investment account while in high school before pursuing a brief career as a chemical engineer. In 2003, he returned to his hometown to take over his father-in-law’s advisory practice. His goal is to serve clients in a personal and purpose-driven way by aligning financial strategies with their goals, values and long-term vision. He’s joined by wealth advisor Tyler Lindsay and a four-person client services team.

For the past 15 years, he has grown the firm by implementing business frameworks and strategies from Carson Coaching. After evaluating his business, he felt Carson Group would be the ideal partner to help him enhance client services while creating long-term durability.



“Our mission is to empower our clients to realize their dreams and goals by providing faithful advice with superior service while executing financial strategies with patience and discipline,” Ryan said. “To continue to do that, I knew I needed a reset and a new partner. This move to Carson gives us the flexibility we need to elevate the level of care we provide clients, streamline the experience through enhanced technology and expand access to investment and tax strategies, all while making sure the firm is positioned to thrive well into the future.”

Through the partnership with Carson Group, Furstenau Financial will gain access to Carson’s advanced tax planning services, high-net-worth client services, innovative technology platform and nationwide team of specialists. The team will also benefit from Carson’s practitioner-led model by having access to experienced advisors who can share proven strategies on successful practice management and help mentor the next generation of advisors.

“Ryan has spent decades developing a practice grounded in discipline, values and deep client relationships, and he has been intentional about setting up his firm for success,” said Carson Group CEO Burt White. “His long-standing relationship with Carson Coaching and his decision to transition now reflect a thoughtful approach to growth, continuity and care. By joining Carson as a wholly owned office, he gains the scale, flexibility and resources to expand capabilities for clients while continuing to grow his business with purpose.”

Furstenau Financial becomes Carson Wealth’s 41st wholly owned office. Wise Rhino served as exclusive M&A advisor to Furstenau Financial.

“Ryan is a long-time member of the Carson Coaching community and someone we have known and respected for many years,” said Michael Belluomini, senior vice president of M&A at Carson Group. “He built a strong local team in Neligh with the depth and talent to serve clients well and carry the firm forward. This was not just a transaction, but a natural evolution of a trusted relationship. Our role is to help advisors like Ryan strengthen what they have already built by providing the resources, infrastructure and continuity needed to support clients, team members and the long-term future of the firm.”

