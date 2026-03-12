Pindrop Zoom Integration Embeds Real-Time Deepfake Detection and Identity Verification in Zoom Contact Center

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pindrop, the innovator behind the Real Human + Right Human™ Platform for the AI era, today announced an expanded integration with Zoom to bring real-time deepfake detection for Zoom Contact Center. The integration embeds Pindrop’s AI-driven voice authentication, synthetic media detection and fraud risk intelligence directly within Zoom’s CX platform—bringing identity trust into the flow of everyday customer engagement.

According to Pindrop’s Inside the 2025 AI Fraud Spike report, AI-driven fraud surged 1,210% in 2025, significantly outpacing traditional fraud growth, with synthetic audio emerging as a growing threat vector across contact centers and high-value enterprise workflows. As synthetic media and AI-generated impersonation grow more sophisticated, enterprises are rethinking how they maintain trust in customer interactions.

Through this relationship, Pindrop® Pulse, Pindrop® Passport and Pindrop® Protect are now integrated into Zoom Contact Center, extending real-time deepfake detection, voice authentication and fraud risk intelligence into everyday collaboration and customer engagement environments.

“Delivering trusted, seamless customer experiences is central to Zoom Contact Center,” said Kentis Gopalla, Head of Zoom CX & Ecosystem. “By integrating Pindrop’s real-time deepfake detection and voice authentication into our platform, we’re giving organizations stronger tools to help verify callers, reduce fraud risk and maintain confidence in every customer interaction—especially as AI-generated impersonation becomes more sophisticated.”

Identity Verification and Fraud Detection in Zoom Contact Center

Pindrop® Pulse integrates with Zoom Contact Center to deliver passive voice authentication and real-time fraud detection across the customer journey—from Interactive Voice Response systems (IVRs) to live agents to AI-powered interactions. The platform analyzes call audio and metadata, including device intelligence, voice and behavioral patterns, and network risk signals, to distinguish legitimate customers from potential fraudsters. This layered analysis enables earlier detection of AI-generated impersonation and synthetic voice fraud while reducing friction for genuine callers.

“By embedding our deepfake detection and identity technologies directly into Zoom Contact Center, we’re helping organizations serve customers with greater confidence to protect their accounts and identities from emerging AI-driven threats,” said Sumant Mauskar, SVP of Sales and Global Partners at Pindrop. “Together with Zoom, we’re making continuous identity verification seamless within everyday communication.”

By delivering contextual authentication insights within the agent workflow, organizations can reduce handle times, improve efficiency and enhance customer experience. The integration supports financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications and government use cases.

Trust Built Into the Workflow

As AI-driven impersonation grows more sophisticated, embedding trust signals directly into core communication platforms is becoming foundational to digital resilience.

Combining Zoom’s global CX leadership with Pindrop’s AI-driven identity and deepfake detection provides enterprises a streamlined way to strengthen digital trust within the CCaaS environment.

Customers can access Pindrop® Solutions through the Zoom App Marketplace1, supporting streamlined deployment within existing Zoom environments.

This expanded integration reflects the depth of Pindrop and Zoom’s shared commitment to secure, trusted communication. By extending authentication and fraud detection across conversations—from virtual meetings to the contact center, we are delivering continuous identity verification where customer and enterprise interactions occur.

Learn more at pindrop.com/partners and in the Zoom App Marketplace .

About Pindrop

Pindrop is the innovator behind the Real Human + Right Human™ Platform for the AI era. As AI-driven fraud and deepfakes erode trust in digital communication, Pindrop® solutions deliver continuous identity verification and deepfake detection across voice, video, and digital interactions in real time. Enterprises rely on Pindrop solutions to secure billions of high-risk customer interactions each year, including 7 of the top 10 U.S. banks, leading insurers, and healthcare providers. Powered by models trained on more than 1.5 billion real-world interactions annually and protected by 300+ patents, Pindrop restores trust while reducing fraud, lowering operational costs, and improving customer experience. Learn more at pindrop.com .

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provides the AI-first, open work platform built for human connection and purposefully designed to move conversations to completion. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, chat, phone, contact center, events, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

1 Terms and Conditions apply