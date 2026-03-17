Pindrop Unveils First Agentic Fraud Investigation Solution to Combat Surging AI-Driven Fraud

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pindrop, the innovator behind the Real Human + Right Human™ Platform for the AI era, today announced Pindrop® Protect Fraud Assist, the first agentic fraud investigation and case management solution for real-time phone conversations.

As AI fraud attacks surge across contact centers, Pindrop® Protect Fraud Assist embeds agentic AI directly into the fraud investigation workflow, helping analysts investigate smarter, close cases faster and keep pace with rising fraud volumes — without adding headcount. As an AI assistant to the fraud analyst, the agent delivers real-time call summaries, deep risk insights and voice intelligence to accelerate investigations. It enables faster evidence review with playback speed control and automatically generates case documentation — all seamlessly integrated within a single fraud investigation workflow.

“Fraud Assist has transformed how our team investigates fraud cases,” said Steve Furlong, Director of Fraud Management at FNBO. “The ability to leverage generative AI to translate and summarize phone calls and get deeper fraud insights has helped our team resolve cases faster and more accurately. Fraud Assist is helping our team handle significantly more fraud cases without additions to staff. Pindrop is applying AI where it delivers real operational impact.”

Fraud Assist Boosts 50% Accuracy at FNBO and 70% Efficiency on average

According to Pindrop’s Inside the 2025 AI Fraud Spike report, AI fraud surged 1,210% in 2025, significantly outpacing traditional fraud growth. Trust models built on human perception and static credentials are under pressure. AI-driven fraud attacks are accelerating across financial services, fintech, insurance, retail, healthcare and other high call volume industries.

Fraud analysts are facing growing case backlogs, tighter SLA windows and increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics. Investigations often require repeated call listening, manual note-taking, cross-referencing disconnected systems and piecing together fragmented risk signals. The result: slower resolutions, operational strain and higher fraud exposure. As generative AI fraud is projected to reach $40 billion in the U.S. by 2027, enterprises are rethinking how fraud investigations are conducted in real time.

“Fraudsters are weaponizing AI at scale. Fraud teams can’t fight tomorrow’s threats with yesterday’s tools,” said Nicholas Holland, Chief Product Officer, Pindrop. “We’re embedding agentic AI directly into the fraud investigation process, driven by real risk signals — so organizations can accelerate investigations, improve accuracy and scale operations more efficiently.”

Early customer results show strong impact. FNBO achieved a 50% improvement in fraud case disposition accuracy using Fraud Assist. Across beta customers, analyst efficiency increased by up to 70% on average. Together, these gains could help organizations save an average of $1 million annually through operational efficiencies and fraud-loss avoidance.

From Legacy Workflows to Agentic AI: FNBO Accelerates Fraud Response

One of Fraud Assist's first customers, First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO), a leading financial institution, joined forces with Pindrop to modernize its fraud investigations with Fraud Assist — delivering transformative impact by:

Reducing case investigation time by 35–40%

Increasing fraud analyst accuracy by 50%

Increasing case productivity by 42% without additional headcount

Fraud Assist was rapidly adopted across teams, embedding real-time AI insights directly into daily workflows within the Protect platform. By transforming legacy investigations into a faster, AI-powered operation, FNBO has avoided millions in fraud losses while delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

As AI reshapes both fraud tactics and fraud defense, organizations need investigation tools designed for this new threat landscape. Pindrop Protect Fraud Assist helps enterprises modernize contact center fraud investigations, improve case accuracy and strengthen operational resilience — all within a unified, AI-powered workflow.

Learn more about Pindrop Protect Fraud Assist.

About Pindrop

Pindrop is the innovator behind the Real Human + Right Human™ Platform for the AI era. As AI-driven fraud and deepfakes erode trust in digital communication, PindropⓇ solutions deliver continuous identity verification and deepfake detection across voice, video, and digital interactions in real time. Enterprises rely on Pindrop to secure billions of high-risk customer interactions each year, including 7 of the top 10 U.S. banks, leading insurers, and healthcare providers. Powered by models trained on more than 1.5 billion real-world interactions annually and protected by 300+ patents, Pindrop restores trust while reducing fraud, lowering operational costs, and improving customer experience. Learn more at pindrop.com.

Media contact: media@pindrop.com