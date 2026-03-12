ServiceTrade Announces Strategic Partnership with SWK Technologies 

DURHAM, N.C., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , a leading field service management platform built to help commercial service contractors operate efficiently and grow profitably, today announced a strategic partnership with SWK Technologies , Inc. a national technology provider empowering small, mid-sized, and small enterprise businesses with modern ERP and business transformation solutions. SWK Technologies joins ServiceTrade's partner program , strengthening ServiceTrade’s strategy to expand its ecosystem through trusted advisory relationships for its customers.

Connecting ERP and field service management eliminates the manual handoffs that drain margin and slow growth for commercial service contractors. Through this partnership, SWK Technologies will simplify ERP migration for customers seeking to build that connected operation, integrating purpose-built field service management software with their financial and ERP systems to turn back-office efficiency into front-line revenue.

ServiceTrade is built on more than a decade of operational data from commercial service contractors. The platform connects selling, scheduling, servicing, quoting, and invoicing in a continuous service flywheel, powered by AI automation that eliminates friction between the field, the office and the customer. The result is faster cash flow, higher margins, and fewer manual handoffs at every stage. Through proven API integrations with Sage, Acumatica, and other ERP platforms, ServiceTrade removes operational friction and extends efficiency directly into contractors' financial systems.

"Our clients rely on us to identify best-in-class solutions that extend the value of their ERP investments," said Carla Brown, Vice President of Partners & Alliances at SWK Technologies. "ServiceTrade delivers a purpose-built platform for commercial service organizations that need greater operational visibility and scalability, and we're excited to partner with a team that shares our commitment to long-term customer success."

As a top-performing partner within the Sage and Acumatica ecosystems, SWK Technologies has earned numerous industry recognitions, including Acumatica's 2024 Partner of the Year Award, Acumatica's 2024 President's Club Professional Award, Sage's first Cloud Innovation Award, and Sage Diamond Business Partner status, among many others. Their credentials, combined with their national reach and consultative approach, make them the ideal partner for commercial service contractors focused on efficiency, productivity, and growth.

"As contractors achieve enterprise scale, integration between their field service management platform and their ERP systems is a force multiplier," said Eric Schieck, Chief Revenue Officer at ServiceTrade. "SWK's credentials across Sage and Acumatica are unmatched, and their footprint inside the commercial field service industry makes them a natural addition to our partner ecosystem. Working with SWK and other professional service providers ensures that our customers turn their technology investments into real operational and financial results."

The partnership reflects ServiceTrade's broader strategy to collaborate with trusted advisory and consulting firms that guide technology decisions for commercial service contractors, ensuring customers receive integrated, future-ready solutions.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade is the software platform for commercial fire and life safety and mechanical service contractors. The platform helps contractors and service technicians increase profit by improving service and project operations, boosting technician productivity, selling more service agreements, and strengthening customer loyalty. ServiceTrade supports more than 1,300 customers managing millions of building assets across North America. Learn more at www.servicetrade.com.

About SWK Technologies

SWK Technologies empowers business leaders to run their organizations smarter and easier through modern ERP, accounting, and business transformation solutions. Serving small and mid-sized enterprises across the U.S., SWK helps organizations streamline operations, reduce manual processes, and gain actionable insights through integrated financial and operational systems. SWK's offerings include ERP and accounting software, process automation, cloud hosting and managed services, and IT solutions delivered by dedicated regional teams nationwide. Learn more at www.swktech.com.

Media Contacts:

Carla Brown, Vice President, Partners and Alliances, SWK Technologies — carla.brown@swktech.com / 858.244.5044

KTC Marketing and PR for ServiceTrade

media@ktcmarketingandpr.com