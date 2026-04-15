ServiceTrade Expands SalesManager, Brings Purpose-Built Quoting and Proposal Platform to Fire Protection Contractors

DURHAM, N.C., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , a leading field service management platform built to help commercial service contractors operate efficiently and grow profitably, today announced the expansion of its SalesManager product for commercial fire safety contractors, unveiling a compliance-focused quoting and proposal platform purpose-built for their workflows.

Fire contractors often rely on spreadsheets , generic CRMs and document tools that were never built for fire-code-driven workflows. In a recent customer focus group, fire contractors who don’t use ServiceTrade ranked “pricing errors” as a leading pain point, with participants reporting that the same information could be entered as many as eight times before a contract reaches operations. An expansion of ServiceTrade’s SalesManager platform, SalesManager reduces proposal creation time by up to 80% and has demonstrated improved gross margins by 15% through more accurate quoting.

“Before SalesManager, we were re-entering the same details across spreadsheets, documents, and systems, and it was way too easy for something to get missed,” said Keisha Tuvale, director of information technology at National Fire & Safety. “Now we can build proposals faster, feel more confident in the numbers, and hand off clean information to operations so the team can start service without delays.”

Built on proven capabilities with mechanical service teams, SalesManager for fire contractors adds:

Fire-native quoting with compliance guardrails: NFPA-aware inspection intervals that align to common fire-code schedules and configurable templates by AHJ or region.

NFPA-aware inspection intervals that align to common fire-code schedules and configurable templates by AHJ or region. Seamless sales-to-service handoff: Contract data that transfers into ServiceTrade to reduce post-sale cleanup.

Contract data that transfers into ServiceTrade to reduce post-sale cleanup. A unified proposal creation platform: Faster, more consistent proposal creation with standardized pricing and pipeline visibility for sales teams and leaders, enabling even new sales reps to quote confidently without decades of fire industry experience.





"The fire protection industry has spent decades building expertise that lives inside people's heads: seasoned reps who know the NFPA codes by heart and operations leads who catch pricing errors before they become problems,” said Brook Bock, chief product officer at ServiceTrade. “SalesManager for fire scales that expertise. When compliance knowledge is embedded in the software, your best rep's instincts become the whole team's baseline — and you stop betting on institutional memory to protect your margins."

SalesManager is available today for fire protection contractors. To learn more or request a demo, visit servicetrade.com.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade is the leading field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors. Built to support the full service lifecycle, from inspection scheduling and deficiency tracking to invoicing and customer reporting, ServiceTrade helps contractors grow revenue, retain customers, and operate more efficiently. Trusted by some of the industry’s largest and fastest-growing companies, ServiceTrade combines workflow automation, mobile technician tools, and customer-facing digital experiences in a single, purpose-built platform. Learn more at servicetrade.com .