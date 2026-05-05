ServiceTrade Launches Stella, AI Agents That Turn Operational Bottlenecks Into Revenue

DURHAM, N.C., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade , a leading field service management platform built to help commercial service contractors operate efficiently and grow profitably, today announced the launch of Stella , a suite of AI agents that eliminate the manual coordination bottlenecks costing contractors revenue every day.

Stella agents work directly inside ServiceTrade workflows — not as a standalone tool or bolt-on feature — executing the multistep coordination work that falls on already-stretched commercial service teams.

Stella runs on Trade Intelligence , a proprietary data layer built on more than 14 years of commercial service history and 48 million managed assets. That foundation is what separates Stella from generic AI: Every decision is grounded in real operational context — pricing rules, asset history, technician skills, compliance requirements — specific to commercial fire, life safety and mechanical contracting.

"We built Stella on the same operational foundation that 1,300 contractors use to run their businesses today," said Brook Bock, chief product officer at ServiceTrade. "That means Stella doesn't need to learn what a deficiency quote is, or why technician-to-job matching matters, or how compliance affects scheduling. That knowledge is already in the system. Stella puts that knowledge to work automatically so that commercial service teams can spend more time growing revenue and scaling more profitably."

Stella Quote: Convert more deficiencies to revenue

Stella Quote cuts deficiency quote turnaround from days to minutes by assembling a structured draft inside the ServiceTrade workflow, including asset details, parts, labor and scope language, with standards enforced consistently across the business.

With Stella Quote, contractors win more revenue without adding to the team's workload. ServiceTrade data shows that cutting quote turnaround from weeks to minutes increases approval rates by 33% — turning more open deficiencies into revenue.

“We’re excited about the AI capabilities ServiceTrade is building, especially addressing areas like deficiency quoting that can create bottlenecks as volume increases,” said Ashley Rude, service manager at Envelop Group, a full-service, multidivisional firm specializing in custom facility technologies, including building automation, HVAC and fire/life safety systems. “Instead of rebuilding scope or relying on memory and manual workarounds, Stella can help take a lot of the repetitive work off the team, create a more consistent starting point and speed up turnaround. This can allow us to move work forward faster and convert more of it."

Stella Schedule: Maximize billable hours

Stella Schedule creates dispatch-ready schedules that balance business priorities with operational realities — accounting for technician skills, availability, travel time, service-level agreement deadlines, workload balance and priority jobs.

With Stella Schedule, hours of manual coordination become a system-driven process that automatically improves utilization, reduces travel time and maximizes billable hours per shift — while preserving the decision context so nothing gets lost as plans change.

Available Now

Stella Quote and Stella Schedule are available in Early Access today. Stella is built as an extensible framework, with additional agents planned to automate commercial contractor work across the entire service lifecycle — including technician preparation and broader service execution. ServiceTrade will share more details on upcoming Stella agents in future announcements.

Visit servicetrade.com to join the Stella Early Access program.

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors. Built on Trade Intelligence, a proprietary data intelligence layer informed by more than 14 years of service and asset data, ServiceTrade connects field and office teams across the full service lifecycle, from sale and service delivery through quoting, invoicing and customer engagement, turning everyday service work into predictable, profitable growth. ServiceTrade applies AI directly inside service workflows to deliver explainable guidance and take action on next steps automatically, reducing manual work and operational friction so teams can scale efficiently. Today, more than 1,300 contractors rely on ServiceTrade to run more efficient service operations. ServiceTrade is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.