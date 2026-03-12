Trilliad Releases 2026 Growth Imperatives: A Guide for Growth Rooted in Data-driven Principles to Engage Modern B2B Buyers

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trilliad has released their 2026 Growth Imperatives, a strategic playbook for Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success leaders navigating the AI-driven transformation of B2B buying behavior. The Growth Imperatives follow a long history of forward-looking, strategic insights that revenue leaders have leaned on to help them navigate industry evolutions.

The 2026 Growth Imperatives tackle an inflection point in B2B revenue generation: buyers have fundamentally changed how they research and make purchasing decisions, but most organizations haven't adapted. Buyers now conduct independent research, consult AI, and make decisions before companies even know they exist. When buyers are ready to engage with the brand, there is limited data visibility with insights in silos across complex tech stacks. Preventing marketing and sales from accessing enough context to deliver meaningful engagements.

To help organizations address these new behaviors and drive sustainable success in this modern era, Trilliad's 2026 Growth Imperatives focus on three strategic priorities:

Imperative 1: Scaling Connected Brand-to-Demand Experiences: Powering Creative Memorability at Scale Through AI and Integrated Data: To engage the modern B2B buying group at scale, the strategy requires a full-funnel, multi-channel approach, from AI search engines to streaming platforms, and beyond. By grounding emotionally resonant brand experiences in integrated data, this framework aligns account progression with sales to establish marketing as a definitive value-creation engine.

Imperative 2: Architecting Progressive Sales Performance Systems That Enable Sustainable Seller Effectiveness: Organizations must transition from episodic sales training to progressive performance systems that leverage data and AI. By codifying high-impact behaviors and personalizing development at scale, these systems ensure retention under pressure and directly link seller effectiveness to increased win rates and revenue growth.

Imperative 3: Operationalizing the Data Layer to Unlock AI Impact That Drives Scalable Growth: To power a modern GTM engine, leaders must prioritize an integrated data layer that serves as the foundation for impactful AI. Transitioning from siloed pilots to full AI operationalization requires a customer-centric approach to data integration. By focusing on high-value outcomes, organizations can deliver the seamless, data-driven experiences essential to engaging the modern B2B buyer throughout the customer lifecycle.





"This is an important year for our Growth Imperatives to help business leaders see around corners and leapfrog competition. We are now fully in the midst of an inflection point with AI transforming the buyer journey," said Craig Dempster, CEO of Trilliad. "What we're seeing now is that AI is fundamentally reshaping how B2B organizations attract, engage, and retain customers. This shift creates a unique opportunity for sales, marketing, and customer success teams to work together, leveraging data across the organization to shape and deliver personalized experiences, and influence decisions at every stage of the customer lifecycle. The organizations that do this well will create competitive advantage."

Built on decades of collective expertise with a portfolio that includes respected brands such as Just Global, Sercante, and Sandler, Trilliad is redefining what it means to drive sustainable growth in today's changing B2B landscape. With a commitment to industry leadership, Trilliad continually invests in research to guide business leaders. Last year it released its 2025 Sustainable Growth Study, a research initiative that surveyed 350+ senior B2B growth leaders to uncover the alignment gaps holding B2B organizations back and provide actionable solutions to fuel revenue growth.

Download the 2026 Growth Imperatives here .

