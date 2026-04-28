Trilliad Acquires Accelerate Performance to Expand Enterprise Sales Performance Capabilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trilliad , a market-leading growth services provider (GSP), today announced the acquisition of Accelerate Performance, a global sales development and leadership training firm trusted around the world by enterprise organizations including Google, Adobe, and PIMCO. The acquisition expands Trilliad's Sales Performance Solutions portfolio with a consulting-led model built specifically for large enterprise organizations that require fully customized programs.

Founded in 2006 by Adam Shaivitz, Accelerate Performance designs and delivers custom sales, service, and leadership development programs for complex global organizations. Over nearly two decades, the firm has built enduring partnerships with a number of the world's leading organizations, delivered programs across more than 15 countries and 10 languages, and consistently translated strategy into measurable behavioral change at scale.

“Enterprise organizations increasingly demand customized sales performance programs designed around their exact business environment,” said Craig Dempster, CEO of Trilliad. “Accelerate Performance brings a proven approach to building these solutions from the ground up. Their work with some of the world’s most sophisticated organizations makes them a powerful addition to Trilliad.”

Accelerate Performance will operate alongside Sandler, Trilliad's flagship sales methodology and globally recognized training system, within Trilliad's broader Sales Performance Solutions portfolio. The two organizations serve distinct but complementary needs: Sandler delivers a proven, scalable methodology for organizations of all sizes, while Accelerate Performance serves enterprise buyers who require programs built entirely around their own frameworks, language, and intellectual property.

“This acquisition expands our ability to support organizations across the entire spectrum of sales performance transformation,” said David Braun, President of Sandler and of Trilliad’s Sales Performance Solutions service line. “It strengthens our enterprise offering while reinforcing Sandler’s leadership as the world’s most proven sales methodology.”

Shaivitz will continue to lead Accelerate Performance as part of Trilliad, preserving the firm's highly customized delivery model that clients have relied on for nearly two decades.

“Accelerate Performance clients place a high value on having development initiatives built and delivered their way. This relevance leads to long term growth and impact,” said Shaivitz. “Joining Trilliad allows us to expand that impact while maintaining the highly customized approach our clients expect.”

Together, Trilliad's growing portfolio — which includes Sandler, Just Global, and Sercante — positions the company as the only full-service Growth Services Provider (GSP) capable of driving performance across sales, marketing, and customer success for enterprise revenue leaders.

About Trilliad

Trilliad (www.trilliad.com), a market-leading Growth Services Provider (GSP), solves challenges and drives results for Growth Leaders across Sales, Marketing and Customer Success. Trilliad’s full-service solutions deliver competitive advantage for the brands it works with by optimizing their sales and marketing strategies, processes, skills and technology. Trilliad drives efficiency and predictability at the intersection of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success to increase seller productivity, lower cost per lead, decrease cost per sale, accelerate time to close, and drive customer lifetime value. Visit www.trilliad.com for more information.

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