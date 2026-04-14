Trilliad Appoints Global B2B Leader Rob Gold as President, EMEA

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trilliad , the market-leading, full-service B2B Growth Services Provider, today announced the appointment of Rob Gold as President, EMEA. Gold joins Trilliad's executive team following a distinguished career building and scaling some of the world's most prominent B2B agencies, most recently as President of dentsu B2B.

In his new role with Trilliad, Gold will lead their EMEA operations with a focus on three core priorities:

Executing Trilliad’s Growth Services Provider vision for the EMEA market

Expanding market penetration of Trilliad services

Driving client value and performance





Gold brings nearly two decades of experience leading data-driven, technology-enabled B2B marketing organizations across the US, UK, and EMEA. Over the course of his career, he has built high-performing global teams, driven enterprise-scale demand generation programs, and served some of the world's biggest B2B brands. His expertise in connecting brand strategy to revenue performance is a direct fit for Trilliad's mission to unify Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success for enterprise B2B organizations.

"Rob is one of the most respected leaders in global B2B marketing. Having him join Trilliad is an exciting moment for our company," said Craig Dempster, CEO of Trilliad. "He has spent his career breaking down silos, connecting strategy to execution, and driving measurable growth for some of the world's most respected B2B organizations."

Prior to joining Trilliad, Gold served as President of dentsu B2B for seven years. Before that, he served as UK Managing Director at DWA, a Merkle company, which was later integrated into Merkle B2B, where he became UK CEO.

"Trilliad is doing something genuinely different in the B2B space by bringing together the full spectrum of growth capabilities under one roof and putting data and alignment at the center," said Rob Gold. "That's the challenge every enterprise B2B brand is wrestling with right now, and Trilliad has built the model to solve it. I'm thrilled to be part of Trilliad - and excited to be part of growing what’s next."

Gold's appointment continues Trilliad's momentum in assembling a best-in-class executive team, following the recent additions of Owen McCorry as Chief Growth Officer and Matt Naeger as Chief Solutions Officer. Together, this leadership team reflects Trilliad's commitment to building the industry's premier Growth Services Provider for modern Chief Revenue Officers and enterprise B2B growth leaders.

About Trilliad

Trilliad ( www.trilliad.com ), a market-leading Growth Services Provider (GSP), solves challenges and drives results for Growth Leaders across Sales, Marketing and Customer Success. Trilliad’s full-service solutions deliver competitive advantage for the brands it works with by optimizing their sales and marketing strategies, processes, skills and technology. Trilliad drives efficiency and predictability at the intersection of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success to increase seller productivity, lower cost per lead, decrease cost per sale, accelerate time to close, and drive customer lifetime value. Trilliad is the parent company of Sandler , a global leader in sales training and performance solutions, Just Global , a full-service B2B marketing agency, and Sercante , a technology consulting partner that specializes in marketing and sales solutions. Visit www.trilliad.com for more information.