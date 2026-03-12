Cloudastructure Secures New Multifamily Deployment as Regulatory Tailwinds Accelerate AI Surveillance Adoption

PALO ALTO, CA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure (Nasdaq: CSAI), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote guarding services, today announced a new enterprise partnership with a prominent New England-based property management company to deploy its full security platform across a 13-building multifamily community in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

This agreement marks the fourth major property management group in Prince George’s County to contract with Cloudastructure following the adoption of the county’s enhanced surveillance ordinance—many spanning multiple properties—further strengthening the Company’s presence in one of the nation’s most tightly regulated security environments for rental housing.

The project integrates AI-powered video surveillance, advanced security analytics, and remote guarding to provide proactive protection for residents, visitors, and property assets. While Prince George’s County surveillance compliance requirements initially prompted the system upgrade, management ultimately selected Cloudastructure for its seamless remote monitoring software and integrated remote guarding services.

To support the client’s financial and operational goals, Cloudastructure structured a customized deployment plan that included tailored financing, flexible coverage tiers, and phased implementation aligned with the property’s return-on-investment objectives.

This deployment reflects a broader national shift, as compliance mandates, liability management, and rising resident-safety expectations drive accelerated adoption of AI-powered video surveillance and remote monitoring solutions.

In Florida, recent tort reform legislation established a presumption against negligent-security liability for multifamily property owners who implement specified crime-prevention measures—explicitly including security camera coverage at entry and exit points and minimum video-retention standards—effectively elevating video surveillance and security analytics from discretionary spending to a core risk-management requirement.

Similarly, in DeKalb County, Georgia, local ordinances mandate enhanced surveillance and lighting standards for certain high-risk properties, reinforcing the growing trend toward codified requirements around cameras, monitoring, and incident documentation.

“Across markets such as Maryland, Florida, and Georgia, the conversation has fundamentally changed—property owners are no longer asking whether to invest in AI-powered video surveillance and remote guarding, but how quickly they can deploy and standardize these capabilities across their portfolios,” said Chief Revenue Officer Lauren O’Brien. “As compliance requirements tighten and liability considerations grow, intelligent monitoring and security analytics are becoming foundational infrastructure for multifamily operators. Our cloud-based platform was built for this environment, enabling property owners to meet evolving regulatory expectations while strengthening safety and protecting their assets.”

By delivering integrated remote monitoring, AI-powered video surveillance, and remote guarding at scale, Cloudastructure is positioned to capture growing demand in key geographies where regulators, insurers, and residents are raising the bar for security performance. The Company’s expansion into ordinance-driven markets highlights how tightening surveillance and negligent-security frameworks can translate into durable, recurring revenue opportunities for technology providers capable of meeting both regulatory requirements and real-world safety outcomes.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

