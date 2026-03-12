GROWNSY Launches the First Detachable Portable Bottle Warmer for One-Step Warming and Direct Feeding

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY, a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, has introduced its new Portable Bottle Warmer, a detachable warming and feeding device with interchangeable caps designed to help parents feed with one less step when they’re away from home. Instead of warming milk and then transferring it into another bottle, parents can warm and feed in the same container by switching caps, helping reduce spills, save time, and make on-the-go feeding feel more manageable during errands, travel, or night feeds.

Warm And Feed In One Step

When parents are feeding outside the home, pouring warmed milk into another bottle is often where delays and mess happen. The GROWNSY Portable Bottle Warmer is designed to remove that step.

The device features a detachable bottle design with interchangeable caps, including a nipple cap for direct feeding and a spill-resistant cap for carry. After warming, parents can simply switch the cap and feed directly, no milk transfer needed. For families who prefer sticking with a baby’s usual bottle, the container can also be used as a warming cup so milk can be poured into a familiar bottle when needed.

Precise Warming With All-Day Power

When warming milk on the go, parents want two things: speed and confidence that the temperature is right. The warmer features a built-in temperature-sensing probe that continuously monitors milk temperature and helps maintain a consistent warming level. Paired with a transparent bottle design, parents can visually track the warming process in real time instead of relying on guesswork.

Powered by a 100W heating system, the device can bring milk to feeding temperature in about 3–5 minutes, depending on the starting temperature and milk volume, helping shorten the wait during feeding moments.

For longer days out, the warmer is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports up to seven warming sessions per charge, making it easier to manage multiple feeds while away from home. When it’s time to recharge, the device uses a fast-charging port and can reach a full charge in approximately 1.5 to 2 hours, allowing parents to quickly prepare for the next outing.



Detachable Design Built for Feeding on the Go

Feeding outside the home often requires gear that is easy to pack, use, and maintain. The warmer’s detachable bottle structure allows parents to easily separate the container from the base, making it simpler to handle during both warming and feeding.

The detachable design also adds flexibility during everyday use. Parents can warm milk directly in the container and switch caps for feeding, or remove the bottle and use it as a warming cup when transferring milk to a baby’s usual bottle. This modular setup helps adapt to different feeding preferences while keeping the process simple.

Compact Design for Busy Parents on the Move

Because portable feeding tools typically live in diaper bags and get used in unpredictable places, the warmer includes travel-minded details such as:

A compact, foldable design for easier packing

A sealed, leak-resistant structure to help reduce spills in bags

A wide opening and detachable container to make rinsing and cleaning easier

Food-grade, BPA-free materials used in feeding components

In addition, the product is FCC certified, which covers electromagnetic compatibility for electronic devices, and it is supported by a Children’s Product Certificate (CPC) under U.S. consumer product safety requirements, documenting applicable testing and compliance information for products used around young children.

“We focus on the small, practical details that make a big difference in a parent’s day,” said Yvonne, CEO of GROWNSY. “Our goal with this new portable warmer is to provide a stress-free solution for feeding on the go, helping parents feel more confident and prepared wherever feeding happens.”

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life.

We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care.

From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow.

At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

Media Contact

Contact Person：Awen

Email：awen@grownsy.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2273ce09-cb9d-4133-b7e4-98dbccbe8300

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd77d2f3-1711-4349-a5f1-2110b8182c48

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/566d9e6c-6bad-4784-8d0c-36d9e2b3ba1d